Top Music Industry Friends Come Together To Encourage Everyone To #VOTE2020
On Wednesday, October 14, at 12 noon (PDT), the collective work of a passionate group of award-winning musicians and actors, who joined forces to unite their voices to make a difference, will premiere. The original song,"(Beautiful) Sound of Us", is the collaboration of musician/songwriters Terry Wollman, Lillooet Fox and Rachelle Lynn Gislason. "Sound of Us" was created to encourage people to get out and VOTE in 2020.
With a deep belief that all our voices matter, Wollman took it upon himself, and reached out to friends and colleagues to be a part of the video. Their response was immediate and enthusiastic! In an astoundingly short time, Terry used his talents and experience as a veteran music producer, took their great song and created a heartfelt video (themed #Vote2020) that was soft launched across various social media platforms. The video has received rave reviews and has garnered over 2,000 views on YouTube.
Wollman served as the song's producer (Mango Eater Productions), and the video was edited by Powell Robinson, with color correction by Tyler Roth (Company 3) and graphic design by Lena Ringstad.
Featuring Broadway veteran Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton/Broadway cast) and new artist Ray Jupiter, producer Terry Wollman brought together a virtual choir of 33 artists to create "Sound of Us". The choir shares the following message:
"Listen, can you hear it? It's bigger than you or me. There's enough of us to make a difference, but we're nothing without you. We need you. Our future. It needs us. The most beautiful sound of us. Lifting up the veil, revealing all the lies. As we dedicate this moment to exercise the power and privilege that every person has. If we vote, then we've won. We're ready for the change that has begun."
The video includes the remarkable 90-year-old author and Holocaust survivor, Rose Schindler, seen holding up an index card that says simply, "Vote." The singular message towards making this video a reality was the hope that it would provide healing and encouragement to a weary nation, and inspire all Americans to vote this year-by mail, early ballot drop-off, or by voting in person on Election Day, November 3rd.
With Wednesday's formal launch set one week following the historic 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, the intention of "(Beautiful) Sound of Us" is to unify, empower and encourage voters to take action and know that every voice truly matters.
Musicians include:
- Vocals: Ray Jupiter
- Vocals: Donald Webber Jr.
- BG Vocals: Melanie Taylor, Ray Jupiter, Terry Wollman
- Piano: Ray Jupiter
- Guitar/Percussion: Terry Wollman
- Bass/Drums: Andre Berry
Engineer: Terry Wollman
Mixed by Peter R. Kelsey
Mastered by Kenji Nakai/Sonic Lodge Studios
The 33-member choir includes:
"US" CHOIR
- Cheryl Bentyne
- Andre Berry
- Sandra Booker
- Gregory Castillian
- Ari Seth Cohen
- Shelley Maree Coia
- Bernard Dotson
- Kiki Ebsen
- Isolde Fair
- Jeff Fair
- Linda Griffin
- Jade Hendrix
- Sharon Hendrix
- Susan Holder
- Connie Jackson
- Kenny James
- Trevor James
- Sylvia MacCalla
- Melissa Manchester
- Lowes Moore III
- Kenji Nakai
- Cecilia Noel
- Starr Parodi
- Kate Peters
- Vicki Randle
- Ruthie Ristich
- Karla Ross
- Rose Schindler
- Doug Simao
- Siena Streiber
- YUKO TAKAHASHI
- Melanie Taylor
- Terry Wollman
