Top Music Industry Friends Come Together To Encourage Everyone To #VOTE2020

On Wednesday, October 14, at 12 noon (PDT), the collective work of a passionate group of award-winning musicians and actors, who joined forces to unite their voices to make a difference, will premiere. The original song,"(Beautiful) Sound of Us", is the collaboration of musician/songwriters Terry Wollman, Lillooet Fox and Rachelle Lynn Gislason. "Sound of Us" was created to encourage people to get out and VOTE in 2020.

With a deep belief that all our voices matter, Wollman took it upon himself, and reached out to friends and colleagues to be a part of the video. Their response was immediate and enthusiastic! In an astoundingly short time, Terry used his talents and experience as a veteran music producer, took their great song and created a heartfelt video (themed #Vote2020) that was soft launched across various social media platforms. The video has received rave reviews and has garnered over 2,000 views on YouTube.

Wollman served as the song's producer (Mango Eater Productions), and the video was edited by Powell Robinson, with color correction by Tyler Roth (Company 3) and graphic design by Lena Ringstad.

Featuring Broadway veteran Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton/Broadway cast) and new artist Ray Jupiter, producer Terry Wollman brought together a virtual choir of 33 artists to create "Sound of Us". The choir shares the following message:

"Listen, can you hear it? It's bigger than you or me. There's enough of us to make a difference, but we're nothing without you. We need you. Our future. It needs us. The most beautiful sound of us. Lifting up the veil, revealing all the lies. As we dedicate this moment to exercise the power and privilege that every person has. If we vote, then we've won. We're ready for the change that has begun."

The video includes the remarkable 90-year-old author and Holocaust survivor, Rose Schindler, seen holding up an index card that says simply, "Vote." The singular message towards making this video a reality was the hope that it would provide healing and encouragement to a weary nation, and inspire all Americans to vote this year-by mail, early ballot drop-off, or by voting in person on Election Day, November 3rd.

With Wednesday's formal launch set one week following the historic 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, the intention of "(Beautiful) Sound of Us" is to unify, empower and encourage voters to take action and know that every voice truly matters.

Musicians include:

Vocals: Ray Jupiter

Vocals: Donald Webber Jr.

BG Vocals: Melanie Taylor, Ray Jupiter, Terry Wollman

Piano: Ray Jupiter

Guitar/Percussion: Terry Wollman

Bass/Drums: Andre Berry

Engineer: Terry Wollman

Mixed by Peter R. Kelsey

Mastered by Kenji Nakai/Sonic Lodge Studios

The 33-member choir includes:

"US" CHOIR

Cheryl Bentyne

Andre Berry

Sandra Booker

Gregory Castillian

Ari Seth Cohen

Shelley Maree Coia

Bernard Dotson

Kiki Ebsen

Isolde Fair

Jeff Fair

Linda Griffin

Jade Hendrix

Sharon Hendrix

Susan Holder

Connie Jackson

Kenny James

Trevor James

Sylvia MacCalla

Melissa Manchester

Lowes Moore III

Kenji Nakai

Cecilia Noel

Starr Parodi

Kate Peters

Vicki Randle

Ruthie Ristich

Karla Ross

Rose Schindler

Doug Simao

Siena Streiber

YUKO TAKAHASHI

Melanie Taylor

Terry Wollman

The video is found on YouTube, Apple Music and iTunes here.

