Toosii Drops Heartfelt New Single 'Idgaf'

Triple platinum hitmaker Toosii releases his emotional, new single “IDGAF” via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records.

Gentle yet powerful, the introspective track documents the pain he's endured, but also the many triumphs he's accomplished along the way. To mark the special occasion, the breakout artist rolls out an accompanying music video that captures intimate moments during downtime on the road.

“When you found me, I was on the edge – but then you left me, you up and left me for dead,” Toosii raps over piano, strummed guitar, and addictive beats. “Okay, so now I'm solo riding, ain't got no trust for nobody.” Later, he pauses to soak up how far he's come, adding: “Nothing happens overnight, but Mama look how I made it.” Equal parts anguished and exhilarating, the tracks offers a touching peek at a young star on a meteoric rise.

In the track's music video (directed by Timothy “NoRatchetss” Williams), fans get glimpses of life with Toosii on tour, joking around with friends, enjoying snacks—and thrilling the masses in concert from a behind-the-scenes perspective. Also included are some segments in which he performs the raw track, driving home his words. As ever, the multi-faceted performer offers up effortless charisma while adding a new dimension to his pop gem. Watch the video, going live this afternoon, here.

"IDGAF" is the latest music from Toosii since dropping his previous single “Suffice” and his debut album NAUJOUR in June. The 19-track release included the 21 Savage-assisted "Pull Up" and the 3x platinum-certified “Favorite Song,” which reached No. 1 at Rhythm & Urban radio and top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after the arrival of remixes featuring Khalid and Future. Additionally, the track was nominated for an MTV VMA for Best R&B Song, Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song, and two Soul Train Awards for Song Of The Year & The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter's Award.

“Favorite Song” also currently features in Boost Mobile's Get After It fall campaign. It also landed a Toosii a slot in Variety's prestigious Power of Young Hollywood issue as well as the publications Hitmakers issue, and resulted in star-making performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, and The Voice Season 23 Finale.

Toosii spent the last summer promoting the hit album with a sold-out headline tour, which drove home his status as one of hip-hop's most in-demand live acts. That point is reinforced even further by the rising star reuniting with Rod Wave as one of the opening acts on the Nostalgia Tour, which is hitting arenas across the country. See remaining tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

Toosii's 2023 victory lap is well deserved for an artist, who's found acclaim doing things his way from day one. After releasing a stream of mixtapes between 2017 and 2019, Toosii solidified his emerging star status with his South Coast Music Group debut, Platinum Heart, which included fan favorites “Love Cycle” and “Red Lights.” Poetic Pain followed, which injected Toosii into the national consciousness and earned him a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman class.

From there, he kept up his momentum with efforts like Thank You for Believing and Pretty Girls Love Toosii, which combined his vocals with understated soundscapes. Released after the birth of his son, 2022's Boys Don't Cry saw Toosii reach even deeper into his emotions before launching into the mainstream with “Favorite Song” and NAUJOUR.

Now, with “IDGAF,” Toosii charges forward, delivering another deeply authentic and moving anthem that showcases the full extent of his artistry.

Toosii – Upcoming Tour Dates (opening for Rod Wave)

Dec. 9 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Dec. 10 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

Dec. 12 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

Dec. 13 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Dec. 15 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

Dec. 17 - FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

Dec. 18 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

Photo Credit: Gunner Stahl