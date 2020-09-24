Tony Velour Releases Intense New Single/Video 'SH!TWTF'

Atlanta rapper, producer and songwriter Tony Velour has released his experimental punk/electronic-infused rap anthem.

Atlanta rapper, producer and songwriter Tony Velour has released his experimental punk/electronic-infused rap anthem "SH!TWTF" alongside it's high-adrenaline music video. "IT MAKES ME WANNA BEAT MY OWN ASS," Velour says of the intense new self-produced track and self-directed video.



"SH!TWTF" arrives in stark contrast in style to Tony Velour's recent trap-meets-happy hardcore single "EURO PLUG" (feat. Dylan Brady), both of which will appear on his forthcoming album 3M, due out October 15th via Mad Decent.



Traversing forward-thinking trap, experimental electronic/pop and visceral punk sprinkled with R&B/soul, psychedelia, sludgy guitar and more all through a uniquely "Tony Velour" lens, the multi-talented Atlanta artist wrote, produced and recorded most of 3M alone in one week this March confined to his home studio. Alluding to the hyper-reflective, bright shining fabric, the title 3M represents an ethos of perseverance that assumes many forms throughout the full body of work, omnipresent in his raw, reflective lyricism and emotive, dexterous flows that fans continue to connect with on a personal level.

Following a consistent output of singles throughout 2018, a standout feature alongside DRAM and Dylan Brady on Injury Reserve's "New Hawaii" last year, quickly followed by his breakthrough Dylan Brady-produced single "PULL UP" that had Pigeons & Planes dub him one of the "Best New Artists" that June, his debut album Vices Hurt in late 2019 which Lyrical Lemonade declared "one of the best projects of the year" and a string of early 2020 tour dates opening for 100 gecs' sold-out "Secret Tour" just before lockdown, Tony Velour most recently appeared on 100 gecs' Billboard-charting 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues remix album alongside the likes of Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX, Injury Reserve, Danny L Harle, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, and more, distinctly setting himself apart from a laundry list of prominent artists by expertly transforming the avant-garde "gecgecgec" interlude into an experimental rap banger alongside Lil West.

Born in Arizona, Tony Velour moved to Atlanta, GA just before high school and it is the city he calls home. Getting into trouble as a teen, Velour finished school in a "small ass town" in West Texas before heading back to Arizona where he continued to hone his craft as an artist. Falling back into bad habits and feeling at a dead-end, Velour relocated to Los Angeles for a few years where he leveled-up both in music and mindset before ultimately finding himself flourishing back home in Atlanta.

Watch the new official video here:

