Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival Announces Initial 2023 Lineup

Back in black and before you know it... TOMORROW'S GHOSTS FESTIVAL is delighted to announce its Spring Gathering in Whitby for next year.

Following an exceptional demand for tickets for the upcoming Halloween event in 2022, Whitby's premier Goth music led festival is delighted to confirm the return of its 'Spring Gathering'. Taking over the Whitby Pavilion - Friday 28th & Saturday 29th April 2023 - it will be the first such seasonal offering for over 4 years.

A true celebration of all things Gothic, Tomorrow's Ghosts invites you back to the home of Dracula for a darkly exhilarating weekend of alternative music and culture. With an international line-up that caters to a broad range of sub-genres and tastes, today the festival is very pleased to announce its 2023 programme - and there's plenty to get your teeth into...

In its first announcement, Tomorrow's Ghost's is over the moon to lock-in an exclusive Friday headline appearance from the cult darkwave visionaries Cold Cave, who fifteen years into their career have established themselves as long-running luminaries of the underground and worthy headliners for any connoisseur of sonic carnage.

Sublime supporting sets across the evening will also come from Leeds' legendary goth-rock originals The Rose of Avalanche and UK-Irish post/punk acolytes Siberia. Fans should keep their eyes peeled for the announcement of some Very Special Guests to be confirmed in the coming weeks too...

Following up on the Saturday night, Yorkshire-formed titans New Model Army will be continuing the celebrations for their 40th Anniversary in seismic style. Earlier in the night, expect a *very special guest* slot from Lebanon Hanover, with the shadowy British-German duo bringing their evocative darkwave sounds out to play for this very rare UK appearance.

Adding to what is an excellent bill the Saturday night is stacked with sizable supporting slots from Mancunian industrialists in ascendance IST IST, plus a theatrical set from revived gothic rock devotees The Nosferatu, who will perform as *Special Guests* and open the Saturday night event.

As in previous years, Tomorrow's Ghosts will also be offering choice club nights into the early hours. No strangers to the Whitby crowds, Leeds living legends Carpe Noctum and the supernaturally talented scousers Planet X will be resurrecting goth classics for the afterdark masses on Friday & Saturday respectively.

As with the 2022 edition, the Tomorrow's Ghosts festival will be partnering with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation. A charity committed to stamping out prejudice, hatred and intolerance everywhere, the ideals of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation and Tomorrow's Ghosts couldn't be any closer aligned.

15 years on from Sophie's tragic passing in a vile hate-related crime, Tomorrow's Ghosts will be supporting the exceptional work of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation throughout the weekend.

LINE UP SO FAR

Friday 29th April 2023

Cold Cave

Very Special Guests To Be Announced

The Rose of Avalanche

Siberia

Club Night: Carpe Noctum

Saturday 30th April 2023

New Model Army

Very Special Guests - Lebanon Hanover

IST IST

The Nosferatu

Club Night: Planet X