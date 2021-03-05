Tom The Mail Man Releases 'Last Night'

Today, genre-defying Atlanta-based artist Tom The Mail Man releases his new single "Last Night": LISTEN HERE, and watch the animated visualizer below. This is the latest offering from his upcoming full-length album Sometimes Sorry Isn't Enough, out April 16. The album is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE.

A departure from his recently released hip-hop track "Forever," "Last Night" is a fresh interpolation of the Foo Fighters' smash hit "Everlong" and shows off his versatility.

"This song is really special to me, and I learned a lot from the process of making it," Tom The Mail Man says about the single. He was weary about getting approval to interpolate "Everlong," but fortunately received great news. "I've heard getting clearances for iconic songs like this can be difficult and I'm sure Dave Grohl is really protective of his work, so it means so much to me that this interpolation was approved. It's one of my favorite songs on the album."

The 23-year-old artist was highlighted by Pigeons & Planes as one of "21 Artists to Watch in 2021," who praised his "unwillingness to be put in a box," writing, "His ability to mix caption-worthy verses and fast flows mark him as a skilled rapper, but his vocal delivery and talent for penning earworm melodies make him equally compelling as a singer." Last month, he was also featured on the cover of Spotify's "Fresh Finds" playlist along with a custom portrait. As he approaches nearly 50 million streams across his catalog to date, 2021 is shaping up to be another big year for Tom The Mail Man.

Watch the visualizer here: