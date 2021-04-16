Tom Petty's 'Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)' Out Now

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)-the latest offering of Tom Petty music curated with help from his loving family, bandmates and collaborators-is out now via Warner Records. The tracks were previously released on the limited-edition Super Deluxe 9-LP version of 2020's critically lauded Wildflowers & All The Rest and are now available on all digital streaming platforms for the first time. A limited-edition gold vinyl (exclusively on TomPetty.com and for indie retail stores) and CD are also available today, with a black vinyl version due May 7.

To celebrate the release, SiriusXM will host "Finding Wildflowers Weekend" on Tom Petty Radio today through Sunday, April 18. The special programming will feature a deep dive into the songs on the album and guest commentary from Tom's longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate, Warner Records' Robin Hurley and more.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) features 16 studio recordings of alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and co-producer Rick Rubin worked to finalize the album in 1994. The release offers fans further deep access into the writing and recording of Wildflowers, as well as realizing the full vision of the project as Tom had always intended. Watch the video for "You Saw Me Comin'," a previously unreleased song and recording from 1992 and the final track on the collection, HERE.

The collection was produced by Ulyate, who listened to 245 reels of 24-track tape, revealing Tom and his collaborators' evolutionary process and finding the group willing to do whatever it took to discover the essence and magic in the material.

FINDING WILDFLOWERS (ALTERNATE VERSIONS)

1. A Higher Place (Alternate Version)

2. Hard on Me (Alternate Version)

3. Cabin Down Below (Alternate Version)

4. Crawling Back to You (Alternate Version)

5. Only a Broken Heart (Alternate Version)

6. Drivin' Down to Georgia

7. You Wreck Me (Alternate Version)

8. It's Good to Be King (Alternate Version)

9. House in the Woods (Alternate Version)

10. Honey Bee (Alternate Version)

11. Girl on LSD (Alternate Version)

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers (Alternate Version)

14. Don't Fade on Me (Alternate Version)

15. Wake Up Time (Alternate Version)

16. You Saw Me Comin'

Photo Credit: Robert Sebree