Tom Jenkins Releases Surprise Album 'Meadow Part 1'

Singer-songwriter - TOM JENKINS - is pleased to share a brand new album ‘Meadow Part 1' (via Xtra Mile Recordings).

The surprise release arrives with the official video for lead track “Is There A Next One?” available to watch below.

Following the successes of his previous two full-band, full-production albums, ‘Meadow Part 1' finds Tom Jenkins stripping things right back to create an intimate and acoustic record that nods both to his breadth as a songwriter and his life in rural Wales.

Recorded in his sheep barn on his farm in the South Wales Valleys, Tom's stark, ethereal vocals and finger-strumming guitars give space for the music to bring the remoteness of this landscape to life. Set to be released in two parts, with ‘Meadow Part 1' arriving as the first offering, Tom Jenkins explains:

“After two full-band albums, it's back to basics on ‘Meadow'. It's written, produced and recorded by myself, and I focused more on capturing raw moments through one mic, live takes and purposely keeping the songs as bare as possible.”

With a broad spectrum of classic and modern influences including Elliott Smith, Bob Dylan, Adrianne Lenker and Ben Howard seeping into each of the tracks, Tom adds:

“Each song bears the raw emotions that can only be captured in this style of recording, and captures the ambiance of an old barn with the rain and wind hammering the structure. ‘Meadow' is simply music captured in the moment and left in its original state.”

A pared-back album comprising five tracks in its first part, ‘Meadow Part 1' places the spotlight primarily on Tom's distinctive vocal and guitar playing, with only occasional hints of percussion or harmonica. But, for its minimalism, the record doesn't compromise on style or substance.

From rugged folk opener “Meadow” to the more upbeat and jangling country-tinted cut “Is There A Next One”, and from the meticulous plucking guitars and balmy vocal harmonies on “Drovers” to the sparse and serene melodies of “A Face in a Cloud”, the album pins together a series of spaced-out soundscapes that bring to life the remoteness and tranquillity of Tom's life on the farm.

‘Meadow Part 1' is Tom Jenkins' third studio album and follows last year's ‘It Comes In The Morning, It Hangs In The Evening Sky'. Featuring contributions from a range of special guests Phil Campbell (Motorhead), Marc Ford (The Black Crowes), Elijah Ford (Gary Clark Jr) and Paul Mullen (YOURCODENAMEIS:MILO, The Automatic), the 2022 LP attracted praise from the likes of The Rodeo, Buzz Magazine and Americana UK, and also landed Tom a spot as Huw Stephens' ‘Artist of the Week'.

Citing his influences as an amalgam of classic artists like Jeff Buckley, Bruce Springsteen and Silverchair, along with more modern frontrunners including Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief and Band Of Horses, Tom Jenkins has been making his own innovative brand of indie-folk since 2016.

Hailing from the high country of the South Wales Valleys, surrounded by the ex-coal mining communities and rugged landscapes, Tom works on a sheep farm where he gains inspiration for his songwriting and recording.