Tom Grennan Returns with New Single 'This Is The Place'

Tom Grennan returns with soaring new single 'This Is The Place', the first new music since his 2018 Top Five breakthrough debut album, 'Lighting Matches'. Tom has also announced an intimate show at London's Bush Hall this February 19th for BRITs Week with War Child, marking his first live performance of the new decade.

Following its debut on BBC Radio One as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record', 'This Is The Place' arrives built on a gigantic chorus. Delivered with searing honesty, the track is a lyrically reflective tale of lost love inspired by raw emotion. Tom says:

"This song is about finding a place of complete calm and escaping utter chaos and carnage. My happy place, my go to place! Whether it's on my own or with the person I love. The song documents the kind of journey I go on to get there, and one that I would make any time of the day to reach a serene and cleansing state of mind."

Following its debut as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record' on BBC Radio One, the music video for 'This Is The Place' will be revealed this Friday January 24th.

'Lighting Matches' saw Tom Grennan release one of the best selling debut albums of 2018. A breakthrough UK Top Five release that's amassed over a quarter of a billion streams and cemented Tom as one of Britain's most fascinating and exciting new artists.

An undoubted heavyweight in the live arena, headlining sold-out shows at Brixton Academy and the Royal Albert Hall, Tom has won over thousands of fans on festival stages including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Isle Of Wight Festival, TRNSMT, Neighbourhood Weekender, Latitude and a host of other events.

Currently in the studio working on his anticipated second album, due for release later this year, 'This Is The Place' marks the start of an exciting new chapter and Tom's most ambitious year to date.

This February 19th Tom Grennan will mark his first live performance of the new decade with an intimate show at London's Bush Hall for BRITs Week together with O2 for War Child.





