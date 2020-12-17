Tom Did It Unveils a Stripped Back Version of 'Thinking Too Much'

Dedicated to those struggling and dealing with hard times, emerging artist Tom Did It has unveiled an orchestral version of 'Thinking Too Much' - his final release of the year. With its stripped production and pop-specific sound, this new version is as powerful as the original.

Between the beginning of lockdown and a family member being diagnosed with cancer, Tom Did It used music as a healing process, a way to get his thoughts on paper; a way to express and talk about his feelings. "It's ok to have a lot going on and it's ok to talk about it" he explains. A song to make you feel less alone, Tom Did It has delivered the unexpected with this self-produced new single; a powerful song about mental health that's pop, memorable, and one that will resonate with many listeners going through rough moments.

17-year-old Tom Did It is an artist on the rise. Having already earned support from the likes of Reprezent Radio, DUMMY, Fashionably Early, CLOUT and more, the Harpenden artist's brand of melodic sung-rap akin to The Weeknd, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert has earned him props from both sides of the Atlantic. Tom Did It is a self-taught producer, DJ, engineer and drummer, who learnt how to produce music by sheer graft at a startlingly young age. By May 2019, he started producing music seriously, and he wrote and recorded his first full song in August 2019.

The single will be released tomorrow.