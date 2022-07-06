Tom Chaplin Announces New Solo Album 'Midpoint'

Tom Chaplin, frontman for the band Keane, releases a stunning new solo album, Midpoint, September 2nd his first on BMG. Produced by Ethan Johns, this emotionally charged collection features thirteen brand new songs sung with beauty and grace.

At 43, Tom Chaplin now finds himself at an equilibrium. Or, in fact, a midpoint.

On the title track, Tom's voice soars, painting a picture of a man who is both bemused and confused with thoughts of his midlife. These feelings are beautifully captured in an evocative film starring Niamh Cusack, directed by Lucy Bridger.

Tom began writing these new songs two years ago when Keane's 2019 Cause and Effect tour was interrupted by the pandemic. The songs, all founded on reflection and imagination, were recorded in six weeks at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath and Paul Epworth's The Church in North London.

While the songs share an emotional warmth first exhibited on Tom's debut 2016 solo album The Wave, sonically this new music is a revelation.

"I was like, wow, these are bare compared to what I'm used to," Tom admits. "And it did find it frightening because with Keane records there's so much layering to thicken things up and fill up the spaces. But this is a sparse record."

And all the better for it, letting the language and vocals reach gorgeous new heights. It's wistful and reflective and totally engaging.

Coming as Tom enters mid-life, Midpoint is like nothing else. "There's space for something nuanced that explores a part of life that everyone goes through," Tom says. "If I can get some of that across and it can resonate with something people are feeling in in their lives-well, I'd be more than happy with that."

Tom and his band will tour the UK this autumn starting October 6th at Leicester's De Montfort Hall and finishing up at the London Palladium October 22nd. Tickets go on sale July 15th.

Watch the new music video here:

Tom will play the following UK dates:

October

Thu 06 - LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

Fri 07 - SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 08 - CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange

Mon 10 - MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Tue 11 - YORK, Barbican

Thu 13 - NEWCASTLE, Gateshead Sage

Fri 14 - GLASGOW, Royal Concert Hall

Sun 16 - LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic

Mon 17 - CARDIFF, St David's Hall

Tue 18 - BATH, Forum

Thu 20 - EASTBOURNE, Congress Theatre

Fri 21 - BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Sat 22 - LONDON, Palladium