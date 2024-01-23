Tokyo Police Club Will Say Farewell To Fans In 2024

Tickets for their final tour are available pre-sale tomorrow.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Tokyo Police Club Will Say Farewell To Fans In 2024

Formed while in High School in Newmarket, Ontario just north of Toronto, Tokyo Police Club have forged a two decade career creating infectious power indie pop, over the course of five full-length albums and one of the most acclaimed debut EPs of all time, with performances across the globe, from Coachella to The Late Show with David Letterman to Wisteria Lane.

Today the quartet, spread out across North America, from Los Angeles to Toronto to Prince Edward Island, announce they will be bidding fans farewell in 2024, with a final hometown performance in Toronto, November 29 at HISTORY. Additional live dates are in the works, and will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Tickets are available pre-sale tomorrow via TokyoPoliceClub.com [pw: TPC4EVER], on Thursday via Ticketmaster [pw: SPOTLIGHT] and to the general public this Friday via HISTORY.

In a statement, the band note:

It's time for us to say goodbye! This band has meant so much to us for so many years, but all magical things must come to an end. Tokyo Police Club will always stand for the connection we have shared ever since we were teenagers, and it's brought so many amazing people and moments into our lives. We're throwing one last big bash in Toronto at HISTORY on NOVEMBER 29th, and we have a few more things up our sleeve before we go, so stay tuned!

Thank you from the bottom of our collective heart for the unbelievable support and inspiration over the years - you will always be a part of the TPC family. See you in the funny pages!

Love, Dave Graham Josh and Greg

Photo Credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong



