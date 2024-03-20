Tokischa, aespa & More Set For REBEL MOON Companion Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rebel Moon is releasing an official “inspired by” companion EP for the upcoming film Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, directed by the legendary Zack Snyder. The EP is set to drop on streaming platforms Friday, April 5.

Titled Rebel Moon - Songs of the Rebellion, the five-track record features a diverse, global slate of immensely talented artists including Jessie Reyez, Tainy, Tokischa, TOKiMONSTA, aespa, Black Coffee and Kordhell.

All of the music on Rebel Moon - Songs of the Rebellion are original tracks that the artists wrote specifically for the film, and each song is paired with a lead character who inspired the respective track.

The artists’ rebellious personal touches on each single create a compelling sonic journey throughout the EP, curated to the film’s characters and emotions of strength, resilience, and empowerment. The collection of songs also features various genres representing different cultures from around the world.

And similar to the warriors in Rebel Moon, artists also fight for their families, their communities, their art, and a dignified future.