¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'

Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, "In the Essence." Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias' unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music - a genre that he and his fans refer to as "Neo-American."

The song comes on the heels of a 40+ date international tour supporting Justin Bieber, and the release of Arias' critically acclaimed and independently released sophomore album, Sol, which featured the singles "Buzzed (feat. Willow Smith)" and "Rrrrico."

Of "In the Essence" ¿Téo? says:

The inspiration for this song really comes from the ability to get lost in the presence of life, whether in love or creativity," says ¿Téo?. "Creativity, for me, really stems from being in touch with that essence. I always liked the idea of making an all-English record inspired by reggaetón. I was happy that this song naturally fulfilled that concept, especially within the world I'm creating for this next album.

¿Téo? will embark on his "Sol & Luna" headline tour of North America on February 22 in Phoenix, AZ. The dates conclude March 29 in San Francisco and along the way makes stops in Miami, Brooklyn and Montreal, among other markets. Tickets are on sale now here, and all dates are listed below.

Beforehand, ¿Téo? will perform at the La Solar festival on February 11 in Medellin, Colombia, alongside an eclectic international lineup featuring Sean Paul, Bomba Estéreo, Black Coffee and Tokimonsta, among many others. The event has special significance for ¿Téo?, whose family is from Colombia.

Bilingual and growing up between two distinct cultures, ¿Téo? released his debut single, "Uno Dos," in 2017. The song features longtime friend and collaborator Jaden Smith. The two, along with Willow Smith and ¿Téo?'s brother Moises, also partner together on the clothing brand MsftsRep.

Since the launch of his musical career ¿Téo? has garnered millions of listeners on streaming platforms and continues to grow his audiences through sold-out headline shows on both coasts.

Listen to the new single here:

¿Téo? 2023 tour dates

2/22 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

2/23 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

2/25 - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

2/26 - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

3/2 - Gramps - Miami, FL

3/4 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

3/9 - Union Stage - Washington DC

3/10 - Music Hall Of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

3/11 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

3/14 - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

3/15 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

3/17 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

3/18 - Studio B - Minneapolis, MN

3/21 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

3/23 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

3/25 - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

3/26 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

3/29 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Photo by Moises Arias