¿Téo? Shares New Single 'A Mi Cama'

On the heels of his recent Coachella performance announcement, Colombian-American singer songwriter ¿Téo? drops new single "A Mi Cama" from his upcoming new album Luna. Out today, the song was produced by Colombia-based producer, Golden and executive producer, Blanda.

"A Mi Cama" is one of my favorite songs I made while I was in Medellín, Colombia visiting my family" shares ¿Téo?. "I got in with producer, now turned friend Golden, where we worked on songs for the new record. The song was inspired by a night out with a girl while in Medellín."

On the heels of opening 42 shows for Justin Bieber's 2022 Justice tour, ¿Téo? will soon embark on his own Sol & Luna tour. The trek includes stops in Miami, Brooklyn, Montreal, and San Francisco, and culminates with appearances at both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April. He will be performing alongside Bad Bunny, the event's first Latin headliner, and artists like Gorillaz, Burna Boy, The Chemical Brothers, Becky G and longtime friend Willow Smith.

Furthermore, ¿Téo? will perform for the very first time in his family's home country at the La Solar festival on February 11 in Medellín, Colombia, alongside an eclectic international lineup featuring Sean Paul, Bomba Estéreo, Black Coffee and Tokimonsta, among others.

Photo credit: Moises Arias