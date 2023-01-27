Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
¿Téo? Shares New Single 'A Mi Cama'

¿Téo? Shares New Single 'A Mi Cama'

On the heels of opening 42 shows for Justin Bieber’s 2022 Justice tour, ¿Téo? will soon embark on his own Sol & Luna tour.

Jan. 27, 2023  

On the heels of his recent Coachella performance announcement, Colombian-American singer songwriter ¿Téo? drops new single "A Mi Cama" from his upcoming new album Luna. Out today, the song was produced by Colombia-based producer, Golden and executive producer, Blanda.

"A Mi Cama" is one of my favorite songs I made while I was in Medellín, Colombia visiting my family" shares ¿Téo?. "I got in with producer, now turned friend Golden, where we worked on songs for the new record. The song was inspired by a night out with a girl while in Medellín."

On the heels of opening 42 shows for Justin Bieber's 2022 Justice tour, ¿Téo? will soon embark on his own Sol & Luna tour. The trek includes stops in Miami, Brooklyn, Montreal, and San Francisco, and culminates with appearances at both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April. He will be performing alongside Bad Bunny, the event's first Latin headliner, and artists like Gorillaz, Burna Boy, The Chemical Brothers, Becky G and longtime friend Willow Smith.

Furthermore, ¿Téo? will perform for the very first time in his family's home country at the La Solar festival on February 11 in Medellín, Colombia, alongside an eclectic international lineup featuring Sean Paul, Bomba Estéreo, Black Coffee and Tokimonsta, among others.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Moises Arias



Dhafer Youssef Releases 10th Studio Album Street of Minarets Photo
Dhafer Youssef Releases 10th Studio Album 'Street of Minarets'
The 12-track LP features an ensemble of friends in addition to Herbie (piano) and Dave (double bass) including Marcus Miller (bass), Nguyên Lê (guitar), Rakesh Chaurasia (flute), Adriano Dos Santos Tenori (percussion), Vinnie Colaiuta (drums) and Ambrose Akinmusire (trumpet) who Dhafer first invited to be on the record before composing the music.
GUNNAR Announces Debut Album Best Mistake Photo
GUNNAR Announces Debut Album 'Best Mistake'
Southern California’s GUNNAR shares his newest single & video “Fuck a Broken Heart,” alongside the announcement of his debut album Best Mistake and produced by Brendan O’Brien (The Killers, Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine). The punchy anthem is a taste of what to expect from GUNNAR’s debut.
Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration Photo
Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration
Leave it to Rauw Alejandro to finagle one last surprise for millions of fans of Daddy Yankee, like Rauw himself. As he’s done before, he likes to leave one secret track on the album to drop later on, and track 7 comes to us in the form of “Panties Y Brasieres” Feat El Cangri himself, Daddy Yankee.
Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single Adam Photo
Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single 'Adam'
The video features an animation of Lucas Cranach the Elder’s 1531 painting “Adam and Eve in Paradise (The Fall).” In Sciubba’s reimagining Adam and Eve dance to the beat, embrace, separate, embrace again and eventually depart Eden. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share