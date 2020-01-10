To Rock The Mic: The ZYG 808 Making Moves With BoOMBAPJAZz

The fundamental goal of any true Hip-Hop artist is to rock the mic. This is exactly what hip-hop jazz producer and MC, The ZYG 808 intended when he released BoOMBAPJAZz as his calling card. The result has been a flurry of opportunities and challenges. (Listen to it HERE on Apple Music)

The ZYG 808 performing at KNOCKOUT in Atlanta, GA.

Airports are quickly becoming a familiar place for him, including the hassle of going through TSA, which can be a mixed bag when your 6'1" and have locks. In the last couple of months, gigs, appearances and meetings in New York, Atlanta, DC, and New Jersey have had the young man moving. As the son of a performer and producer, The ZYG 808 grew up understanding the music business as a business; which was one of the reasons that when he decided to enter the hip-hop game, he took the concept of Junior Achievement to a who new level, formed his own production company and label, and invested in his own vision. Forming Soul Poets Records in 2018, and releasing a demo/EP, "At The Party" as a test project and music video for his cut "El Concerto", the teen entrepreneur scored two Grammy nominations in Hip-Hop and Rap. Releasing an album with rap as well as instrumental jazz-funk cuts featuring The ZYG 808 on vibraphone has markedly diversified his playlist placements on Spotify and Apple Music, gaining followers in the jazz and hip-hop markets, as well as jam band and funk. (Listen to it HERE on Bandcamp)

As for the challenges: Maintaining a music career, running a record company, and maintaining honor student status in high school (he is dually enrolled in Cape Cod Community College's communications program) would lead the list. In addition, there is the challenge of being under 21 when most of the venues for hip-hop are bars, night clubs, and lounges. As The ZYG 808 enters a club in DC for soundcheck, he gets a very familiar speech from the club's manager, "you're in here to perform, so stay in this area. If I catch you near the bar, you're out." Setting up camp at a table near the stage, the manager is happy to see ZYG follow his directions. "See, that's a kid who's about his craft. He's going places." Remarks the manager. (Listen to it HERE on Spotify)

Ironically, hip-hop began as a teen activity and the original venues were community centers, high school gyms, parks, and roller rinks. One project that ZYG engaged in was finding community spaces to host shows as well as community-based performance opportunities, which has broadened the young performers audience considerably. "Hip-hop is about creating your own space," said ZYG. He is the host of "The CYPHER" a weekly radio show on WKKL that features independent Hip-Hop artists from around the country. He also co-organizes The HERITAGE LOUNGE a monthly jazz& soul jam with an open mic for spoken-word artists at the Zion Union Heritage Museum in Hyannis, MA.

The talented young composer, musician, lyricist and producer has been steadily working on his own upcoming projects; helping with production duties on an album of remixes for Grammy nominated soul-funk band, The GroovaLottos called "Mama's Hamper"; working on collaborations with other artists, including features on projects by TMK Squad, and regional Hip-Hop artists. Meanwhile, cuts from BoOMBAPJAZz have been noted as "tracks to watch" on Spotify and gaining serious ground on Bandcamp.

Click here to hear BoOMBAPJAZz on SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, or BANDCAMP

For booking and show info on The ZYG 808, visit:

http://thezyg808.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You