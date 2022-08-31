Titus Andronicus Release Seven-Minute Epic 'An Anomaly'

This summer, revered rock institution Titus Andronicus have teased their forthcoming seventh studio album The Will to Live with a series of singles (such as "(I'm) Screwed" and "Give Me Grief") that have been strikingly concise, melodic, upbeat, and to-the-point. Longtime fans could be forgiven for worrying that the ever-restless rockers, who built their legend with historical concept albums and 90-minute rock operas, had forsaken their characteristically lofty ambitions in pursuit of pop perfection.

Those fears can be laid to rest today with the release of "An Anomaly," a seven-minute powerhouse of a single that immediately puts Titus Andronicus back in the running for the title of America's boldest band.

While hitting as hard as any single before it, "An Anomaly" raises the stakes and expands the scope of The Will to Live to a cinematic widescreen epic. Over a thumping groove, singer-songwriter Patrick Stickles delivers a Milton-esque dissertation on humanity's fall from grace, buoyed by angelic harmonies, until a breathtaking guitar solo from Josée Caron of the Canadian rock band Partner elevates the whole affair to "Hotel California" levels. The end result, Stickles says, was intended to evoke "Eliminator-era ZZ Top covering Silver Jews."

The track is accompanied by an official video directed by Stickles (with cinematography from Gladys Peltier and editing by Ray Concepcion) that finds the singer strutting through the streets of Paris, staring down the viewer with a mélange of charm and menace inspired by Pusha T's iconic clip for 2013's "Numbers on the Boards." When asked if he was worried about interference from the local authorities on this "guerilla style" shoot, Stickles calmly replied, "It's been clear for many years now that, in Paris, Titus Andronicus can't get arrested."

Considering the far-reaching, nigh-Biblical themes of the lyrics, a far more historic, ancient city was required for this visual than could be found anywhere in the band's native United States. "The titular 'anomaly' refers to the perversion of certain 'natural' impulses that have occurred within us humans upon taking ourselves out of the food chain, and the natural world in general," Stickles explains.

"A lion killing and eating a wildebeest is not an act of evil, or even malice. Such imperatives are programmed into the very core of the wild animal. This drive exists within us also, but we have gone astray in not only holding on to this primal thirst for violence beyond the point of its utility, but expanding upon and fortifying it by way of our ever-more terrible technological advances, up to and including the invention of the atom bomb. If you want to know the true nature of that which we call 'the Devil,' that is where I would start."

It's not all doom and gloom, however, as [celebrity gossip alert] the typically jewelry-averse Stickles is seen for the first time with a prominently displayed gold band upon his fourth finger.

"It's true, I'm married now," Stickles shyly concedes. "I didn't want to say anything about it previously, since there was always a chance she would come to her senses, but it's official. Now I can tell you with great gratitude, that building upon the work I have done within myself, and after finally starting to take my medication (Lamictal) regimen seriously, the love and support of my wife, and the joy and security of the home we have made together, have brought me to a place of comfort and stability previously unknown to my adult life, which has allowed me to be more focused, productive, and proactive than ever with my art."

So, was the new Mrs. Stickles annoyed at all at her husband for spending precious hours of their honeymoon on a music video shoot? "Far from it - besides being as supportive a person as there is, she is a French citizen herself, fluent in the language, so she was happy to kindly liaise between the crew and my own monolingual self." He concludes, with a wink, "Besides, she knows that I'm a bigamist... I'm still married to the game."

Titus Andronicus will celebrate The Will to Live with the first leg of their 2022-23 world tour which begins with their record release show September 30 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

TITUS ANDRONICUS TOUR DATES 2022

Sept 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Frantic City Festival

Sept 30 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Oct 1 Columbia, SC - Jam Room Festival

Oct 3 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Oct 4 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Oct 5 Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's

Oct 6 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

Oct 7 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Oct 8 Austin, TX - Far Out

Oct 9 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

Oct 10 Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

Oct 12 Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Oct 13 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

Oct 14 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

Oct 15 Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

Oct 16 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Oct 17 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW

Oct 18 Montreal, QC - L'Esco

Oct 21 Woodstock, NY - Colony

Oct 22 Holyoke, MA - Race Street Live

Oct 23 Pawtucket, RI - The Met

Oct 25 Portland, ME - Space

Oct 26 Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

Oct 27 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom