Tiësto Unveils The 'BLUE' Acoustic Edit

Grammy-winning, platinum-certified international icon Tiësto has released the acoustic edit of latest single "BLUE".

A stripped back, gentle edit of "BLUE", Tiësto's latest reimagining pairs guitar melodies and subtle piano keys with vocals from UK talent Stevie Appleton, allowing the melancholic lyricism of the track to shine through. It follows on from the recent release of the official music video, which came out earlier this week.

Watch below!

Directed by Ben Fee (The War On Drugs - 'Nothing To Find', Galantis - 'Hunter' and MTV Push) the video features captivating choreography and panoramic imagery across various landscapes worldwide, with subtle melancholic scenes keeping with the tracks tone.

'BLUE' follows Tiësto's recent single "God Is A Dancer" feat. UK Pop Sensation Mabel, which garnered 92 million streams in its first months and "Ritual", a collaboration with pop powerhouse Jonas Blue and global superstar Rita Ora that has clocked over 381 million streams to date. Last year's single, "Jackie Chan" with Post Malone, Dzeko and Preme, recently passed the 1 billion stream mark, now platinum certified 50+ times in over 20 countries, including the UK and US.





Related Articles View More Music Stories