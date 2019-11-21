Tinashe Added To Djakarta Warehouse Project's Phase 3 Lineup

Now with under a month to go before Djakarta Warehouse Project's 11th edition descends onto Indonesia's capital, organisers Ismaya Live have amped up the excitement even further with a raft of final additions to their jaw-dropping lineup.

Having turned heads with its first two announcements that saw the additions of Calvin Harris, Zedd, Disclosure, Skrilex and Martin Garrix, DWP now completes the rundown with another dizzying array of talent from across the globe.

Announced today is none other than R&B icon, Tinashe. Providing a departure in sound from the other acts on the billing, the multi-platinum award-winning hitmaker is set to make her debut performance on Indonesian soil come 15th December. She joins international masked man of mystery Claptone, and one of dance music's continually rising sister duos, Krewella.

EDM mainstays Cash Cash, and one of the biggest breakout DJs from last year Mattn, will also be joining proceedings, along with Aussie party-starter Motez. Yellow Claw's coveted Barong Family imprint will be inviting a host of new names for their stage takeover including Ghastly, Moksi, Wiwek, RayRay, and Sihk, making for a night of dancing that cannot be missed.

Ibizan export Chelina Manuhutu, China's DJ L, and Swedish trio Brohug, are also welcomed to the billing today, reinforcing DWP's reputation as a truly international festival. Ticket-holders can also look forward to electrifying sets from elrow resident Mario Biani, Snatch Records' head honcho Riva Starr, and a trance experience like no other from Mark Sixma and Jordan Suckley who will be going back to back.

Add to the pot countless up-and-coming local acts, and this year's Djakarta Warehouse Project already looks like one for the history books.





