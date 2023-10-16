Tina DeCara Releases Empowering Anthem 'Bones'

Co-written by Seann Bowe, Produced by Helveeta, mixed/mastered by Vito2300 and recorded at Celia Werner Studios, “Bones” is about to break in a very big way.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Tina DeCara Releases Empowering Anthem 'Bones'

Electrifying Artist Tina DeCara's brand new single “Bones” is now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

Co-written by Seann Bowe, Produced by Helveeta, mixed/mastered by Vito2300 and recorded at Celia Werner Studios, “Bones” is about to break in a very big way.

New York based pop artist Tina DeCara is an unmistakable star in the making. Inspired and influenced by a wide variety of modern day artists such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Dave Grohl with a nod to legends including Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Michael Jackson, Tina has been regularly turning heads and commanding the attention of discerning music aficionados across the world.

With her intriguing, soulful vocals and thoughtful sing along lyrics, Tina's music has an authenticity that has attracted enthusiastic fans from everywhere.

No stranger to the game, the past few years have seen Tina appearing on several high profile features, including her collaboration with Thoreau “Illusion” which hit over 1 million streams on Spotify, and releasing several well received tunes herself like “SOLO” which hit New Music Friday in the US and the UK, and “Dreamer” which she performed at EZOO.

Recently, Tina also took a turn starring in FUSE TV's national docu-series “Saturday Morning Fever,” as the only female singer/songwriter to showcase her talents in singing, acting and dancing on the show.

Listen to the new single here:



