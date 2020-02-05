Tim McGraw Announces Stadium Shows With Luke Combs

Tim McGraw announced that tickets and VIP packages will go on sale February 15 for his two can't-miss summer stadium shows in Philadelphia (September 12) and Los Angeles (September 4) with Luke Combs. Special guest Midland and Ingrid Andress will join the shows. Every online ticket comes with the ability to redeem one (1) CD of McGraw's forthcoming "Here on Earth" album. Fans will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem. US and Canada residents only, some restrictions apply. Members of McGraw's MCGRAWONE and Luke Comb's BOOTLEGGER's fan club will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning February 11th at 10am local time. Live Nation is the official tour promoter.

To be a part of all future McGraw Here On Earth pre-sales, McGraw fans are encouraged to go to www.timmcgraw.com and become a part of MCGRAWONE.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Stay connected for additional on sale dates - please check local listings.

TIM MCGRAW - 2020 HEADLINE HERE ON EARTH TOUR ITINERARY

Date City Venue July 10 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview July 11 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre July 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena July 16 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek July 17 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion July 18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live July 23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center July 24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center July 25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage July 30 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center July 31 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park August 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 6 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater August 7 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman August 8 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion August 13 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater August 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion August 15 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre August 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre August 22 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre August 27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre August 28 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater August 29 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater September 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs) September 12 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs) September 17 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater September 18 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre September 25 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center September 26 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre





