By: Feb. 06, 2024

Tigercub Share 'Show Me My Maker' (Stone Stone Gossard Remix)

Melodic and abrasive, the new remix of English power trio Tigercub's “Show Me My Maker” – by Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard and co-produced by Josh Evans (Soundgarden, Brandi Carlile) – only heightens the original's riff-heavy, driving rhythm, which was released as part of last year's critically acclaimed The Perfume of Decay album, the group's first outing for Loosegroove Records. The remix premiered yesterday at Consequence.

Speaking on the new remix, Gossard says “I feel lucky as s that Tigercub allowed me the chance to remix this track. How many different ways is this song cool?  The lyric, the groove, the heavy ass bass...it screams!  So fun to listen to all the amazing individual performances and get to have fun reimagining how they fit together. 

Josh Evans and myself went for maximum dynamics and getting closer to Jamie's lyrics. I hope you all enjoy. Tigercub is just scratching the surface of what they can do, I can't wait for what's next.” For co-producer Josh Evans' contribution, he says “Stone and I tried to exaggerate the extremes of the original and slam the contrasts into sharp focus. Turn it up, because it's both a whisper and a scream.” 

Tigercub's lead guitarist and vocalist Jamie Hall says of the collaboration: “The Stone Gossard version of “Show Me My Maker” is the director's cut, it's epic, tense and explosive. As a songwriter, to collaborate with a legend is a total privilege, someone pinch me. Is this really happening?”

The band is also thrilled to be kicking off a run of shows next week in North America, supporting Porno for Pyros on their farewell tour, and will be headlining a run of shows beginning May 1st, around their performance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA. The band will also be making a stop at SXSW in Austin, TX next month. Full list of dates below and tickets are available for purchase here.

Loosegroove is a Seattle-based record label owned by Gossard and Regan Hagar (Brad, Malfunkshun, Satchel). Throughout the ‘90s, Loosegroove issued records from acts such as Critters Buggin, Malfunkshun, Weapon of Choice, and Devilhead.

Significantly, Gossard & Hagar signed Queens of the Stone Age and released the band's debut album in 1998, providing a foundation for where they are now. Fast forward more than twenty years later, Loosegroove Records has reformed with a roster of artists that includes Tigercub, Mason Jennings, Brittany Davis, and more.

Brighton's Tigercub utilizes alternative rock, post-grunge, punk, and stoner metal elements to craft their dense and distinctive maximalist hard rock. The band issued a string of well-received EPs and singles before unveiling the commanding full-length Abstract Figures in the Dark in 2016. The introspective though no less heavy As Blue as Indigo appeared in 2021, followed by The Perfume of Decay, arriving in 2023.

Tigercub Tour Dates:

2/4-10/24 - Miami ~ Bimini ~ Ocho Rios ~ Grand Cayman @ ShipRocked

2/13/24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory +

2/15/24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory +

2/17/24 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre +

2/18/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco +

2/21/24 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up +

2/22/24 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium +

2/24/24 - Omaha, NE @ Astro +

2/26/24 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed +

2/27/24 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit +

2/29/24 - Toronto, ON @ History +

3/02/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino +

3/03/24 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring +

3/05/24 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall +

3/07/24 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre +

3/08/24 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom +

3/10/24 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater +

3/12-15/24 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/01/24 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

5/03/24 - Nashville, TN @ The End

5/04/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival 2024

5/06/24 - Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

5/07/24 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

5/08/24 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

5/10/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

5/13/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/15/24 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

5/16/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

+ = supporting Porno for Pyros

Photo Credit: Andreia Lamo



