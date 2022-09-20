Thrice Release New Track 'Open Your Eyes and Dream'

California rock band Thrice have shared their newest single "Open Your Eyes and Dream," out now via Epitaph Records. With a heavy bassline and scorching vocals, the new track carries Thrice's unique brand of self-awareness that keeps listeners coming back for me.

On the new single, vocalist Dustin Kensrue shares, "It's so very easy to believe that big systemic issues can't change because we've lived with them our whole lives. But if you look back and zoom out a bit it's easy to see that this feeling of permeance and inevitability is just an illusion. Most things seem impossible until they happen. This song is about opening our eyes to that reality, and being willing to dream something better into existence."

"Open Your Eyes and Dream" follows Thrice's acclaimed album Horizons/East, released in September 2021 via Epitaph Records. The album conveys a palpable sense of danger, determination, and possibility and exemplifies art as a work of recognition - the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon among others. In this, Horizons/East is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape mixed by Scott Evans that the band self-produced and recorded at their own New Grass Studio.

With Horizons/East, Dustin Kensrue and his bandmates address, with candor and courage, the fragile and awkward arrangements that pass for civilization, while inviting us to dwell more knowingly within our own lives. Without surrendering any of the energy and hard edge of their previous albums, they've given us a profoundly meditative work which serves as a musical summons to everyday attentiveness.

Since forming Thrice with guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge, and drummer Riley Breckenridge in 1998, Kensrue has never been one to back down from a mental fight. Horizons/Eastcommunicates comfort with uncertainty, it's uncertainty as the beginning of wonder. Not knowing something for certain can occasion a blossom, an opportunity, as opposed to a dead end.

This uncertainty is something the band seems to embrace with their entire career, and especially in their approach to this record, building out their own studio and recording completely on their own, unsure of what exactly they could extract from themselves this time around. Thrice seems ever eager to step out into these spaces unknown to them, unsure of where their feet will land, and the most recent record is no exception.

Watch the new lyric video here: