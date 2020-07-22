Three Days Grace Debut Their Cover Of Gotye's 'Somebody That I Used To Know'

Today, Three Days Grace, the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band, share their cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know." Matt Walst of the band shares: "The first time I heard 'Somebody That I Used to Know' I got goosebumps! This has only happened to me a few times in my life. I remember listening to it over and over and just being happy. Music releases a mood enhancing chemical in the brain that can set good moods and peak enjoyment. Music is truly the best drug!"



Listen to the band's cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" and watch the original music video for "Somebody That I Used To Know" directed by Mike Filsinger below!



Three Days Grace's most recent album is the Juno Award-nominated Outsider (RCA Records). The band scored their 15th #1 single on U.S. Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with the album's song "Right Left Wrong," they also have 16 #1's at Mediabase. The band won the "Rock Artist of the Year" award at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide In 2015, Human marked the group's second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two #1 singles "Painkiller" and "I Am Machine," signaling their 13th overall and 5thconsecutive number ones on the U.S. Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify-remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world. In 2012, Transit of Venus soared to the Top 5 of the Top 200 and garnered a nod for "Best Rock Album of the Year" at the Juno Awards. The seminal One-X [2006] notched an RIAA triple-platinum certification as Three Days Grace [2003] was minted platinum and Life Starts Now went gold. To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Chalk Outline," "The High Road," "Misery Loves My Company," "World So Cold," "Good Life," "Break," "Never Too Late," "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," "Just Like You," and "Home."

Related Articles View More Music Stories