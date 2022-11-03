Thomas Rhett Reveals 'Home Team' Tour Dates

Multi-Platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40 cities next summer, today revealing US tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23, produced by Live Nation, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled by Marathon. Known for his "bombastic, good time energy" (Esquire), after kicking off 2023 in Canada, the summer tour will include his only New York Metro area concert on Friday, July 22 at UBS Arena.

Pre-sale tickets first go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, November 8th. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 10th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program here. The general public will have access to tickets beginning Friday, November 11th at 10am local time here.

"Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be," said Thomas Rhett. "I can't wait to see the joy on y'alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We're definitely gonna have a good time."

For the announcement, Thomas Rhett shared a light-hearted video revealing jerseys to celebrate the many tour destinations during a mock press conference.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.

The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which makes it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

HOME TEAM TOUR 23 Dates

5/4/2023 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

6/9/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/13/2023 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

7/27/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/29/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

About Thomas Rhett

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett - dubbed "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) - has 19 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart).

Declared "a prince in the genre" (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period.

The superstar's critically-acclaimed sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED is available now, with single "Half of Me," featuring Riley Green, currently Top 5 at Country radio. Thomas Rhett has also just released his first-ever Christmas collection MERRY CHRISTMAS Y'ALL, featuring his rich vocal and sincere delivery, with a country flair on four favorite festive tracks.

Inspired by family, friends and his love of the outdoors, Thomas Rhett is also the cofounder of Dos Primos Tequila and has collaborated with Chaco on an exclusive sandal line. He recently extended his BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR into 2023 with dates scheduled for the top of next year in Canada. For more information, visit www.ThomasRhett.com.

About Cole Swindell

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Cole Swindell released his fifth studio album, Stereotype, to massive success. The project has already charted three back-to-back multi-week No. 1 hits: the Gold-certified "Single Saturday Night," the Platinum-certified "Never Say Never" (with Lainey Wilson) and, most recently, the Platinum-certified, five-week chart-topper "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 12 No. 1 singles as an artist - 13 as a songwriter - 11 certified Platinum singles (four singles at 2x Platinum), a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell) and a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be Here).

The Georgia hitmaker has over 5.2 BILLION global career streams. His massive, GRAMMY-nominated hit "Break Up In The End" was named the 2019 NSAI Song of the Year. Swindell is nominated for two CMA Awards for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Never Say Never" with Lainey Wilson.

He officially became a headliner on his own in 2018 with his Reason To Drink Tours, and is currently out on the road with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe for his Back Down To The Bar Tour.

About Nate Smith

With a mix of gritty backwoods soul, rock 'n' roll swagger and velvet-thunder vocals, Nate Smith first chased his neon dreams to Nashville in his early 20s - but it didn't stick. The disheartened Smith returned home and thought he was "100-percent done" with his artistic journey...until a crucible of change burned away the past.

In 2018, Smith lost everything he owned in the devastating Camp Fire which tore through Paradise, California. Although his family was safe, he struggled to cope and turned back to music, hoping that it would help comfort himself and others. Help it did, inspiring a month-long road trip across the U.S. to Music City, writing music and playing dive bars along the way.

Soon after his arrival to Nashville, Nate released his biggest song to date, "Wildfire," and landed a publishing deal with Sony ATV. Since then, he's released new music including "Sleeve" and "Under My Skin," which has amassed over 70 million on-demand streams to date.

The singer was named a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2021 - an accurate prediction as he rounded out the year with a record deal with Sony Music Nashville and is now making waves with his latest release, "Whiskey On You," which is now Gold-certified and Top 15 and climbing at country radio.