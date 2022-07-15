Thomas Day Releases New Song 'not my job anymore'

With over 25 million global streams and over 7 million social followers, 19 year old singer-songwriter Thomas Day releases his new single and official music video "not my job anymore" today via Arista Records. The heart wrenching ballad emphasizes the remaining feelings after a breakup. In the track, Thomas belts out about how he became despondent when he realized he still loves the one who broke his heart.

Thomas adds, "I had already been in LA for a week when I wrote 'not my job anymore'. It was really interesting because I was writing a song every day of the week expressing all of my emotions as specifically as possible. My friend called me on the morning of my last day in LA telling me about some trauma that was thrown upon my ex-girlfriend. As he was telling me all about the situation, I couldn't help but think to myself how the only thing I truly wanted to do was to help her like I used to. After a short rant about how I was 'over her', I got breakfast and headed over to Nick Ruth's house where I was also meeting my friend Madi Yanofsky. The writing came naturally for all of us. I just poured my heart out talking about how I felt about the conversation that morning, and the song came together.

This song touches the parts of my heart that haven't always felt safe in a long time, but I truly believe, now that the song is here, a part of me has healed in a way it never has before. I hope you heal. I hope you move on. And I hope this song makes you cry and accept your feelings with reassurance. I love all of you with everything I'm made of."

Growing up in a musical family and getting his start in musical theater, pop singer-songwriter Thomas Day realized that music was his future when he was just 9 years old. Before he started writing his own material, the 19-year-old Tennessee native knew that vulnerable songs were what he connected with most, citing Sam Smith, Paul McCartney, and Lewis Capaldi as some of his biggest inspirations.

Upon entering high school, Thomas found another outlet in football, becoming his school's star kicker and earning multiple college scholarship offers upon graduating earlier this year. Even as things took off with football, Thomas never let go of his musical dreams. He decided to turn down football offers and fully commit to music, signing with Arista Records in 2021. As a full-fledged pop artist, Thomas plans to keep diving deep into his vulnerability, which is evident in 2022 singles "Bonnie & Clyde", "The New Me", and "not my job anymore".

