This Week From Bandsintown LIVE: New Ticketed VIP Events And A Bevy Of Free Daily Performances
VIP ticketed events launch on the Bandsintown live channel.
Bandsintown, the leading live event discovery platform and hub for live stream information and performances, has begun launching VIP ticketed events as well on their Bandsintown LIVE channel.
Along with Bandsintown LIVE's usual, stellar programming is the free restream of HOME SCHOOL Episode 2. This collaboration-created by music discovery platform Bandsintown, legendary LA showcase series School Night, and Tom Windish-presents a carefully curated weekly concert of short sets by the best new artists from around the globe, with support from SoundExchange.
This Week From Bandsintown LIVE September 7-11, 2020
VIP Ticketed Events
Tuesday, September 8 - HOME SCHOOL
The best new artists hand-curated by Bandsintown, School Night and Tom Windish
Episode #3 featuring DRAMA, Victoria Canal and St. Panther
9 PM ET / 6PM PT.
Tickets @ homeschool.bandsintown.com
ON SALE NOW!
Saturday, Oct 3 - BRUCE HORNSBY
Bandsintown and The Ridgefield Playhouse present a special solo performance by Bruce Hornsby in celebration of the Playhouse's 20th Anniversary.
7PM ET / 4PM PT
Tickets @ premium.bandsintown.com/live
Free On Bandsintown LIVE
Watch Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com
Watch Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS on Twitch at outskirts.bandsintown.com
Each week's show is first aired as a ticketed VIP event and then is replayed a week later on the free Bandsintown LIVE channel.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 - OUTSKIRTS
LABOR DAY REWIND
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Magnolia Boulevard
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Ray Prim
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Gangstagrass
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Market Junction
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 - #MostLiked
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Illiterate Light
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Miette Hope
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TBA
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Courtney Paige Nelson
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 - FUSION
SOUNDS FROM TOKYO REWIND
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT THE CHARM PARK
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Mizuki Ohira
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT kiki vivi lily
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT MIREI
Octopus x Space Yacht
6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT The Yellowheads
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 - HOME SCHOOL REWIND
EPISODE 2
8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Daniel Blake
8:20 PM ET / 5:20 PM PT BIIANCO
8:38 PM ET / 5:38 PM PT Dan Croll
FRIDAY , SEPTEMBER 11 - DISCOVERY
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT The Brevet
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Agent blå
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Mr. Max
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Alvarez Kings' Simon Thompson