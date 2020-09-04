This Week From Bandsintown LIVE: New Ticketed VIP Events And A Bevy Of Free Daily Performances

VIP ticketed events launch on the Bandsintown live channel.

Bandsintown, the leading live event discovery platform and hub for live stream information and performances, has begun launching VIP ticketed events as well on their Bandsintown LIVE channel.

Along with Bandsintown LIVE's usual, stellar programming is the free restream of HOME SCHOOL Episode 2. This collaboration-created by music discovery platform Bandsintown, legendary LA showcase series School Night, and Tom Windish-presents a carefully curated weekly concert of short sets by the best new artists from around the globe, with support from SoundExchange.

This Week From Bandsintown LIVE September 7-11, 2020



VIP Ticketed Events

Tuesday, September 8 - HOME SCHOOL

The best new artists hand-curated by Bandsintown, School Night and Tom Windish

Episode #3 featuring DRAMA, Victoria Canal and St. Panther

9 PM ET / 6PM PT.

Tickets @ homeschool.bandsintown.com

ON SALE NOW!

Saturday, Oct 3 - BRUCE HORNSBY

Bandsintown and The Ridgefield Playhouse present a special solo performance by Bruce Hornsby in celebration of the Playhouse's 20th Anniversary.

7PM ET / 4PM PT

Tickets @ premium.bandsintown.com/live



Free On Bandsintown LIVE

Watch Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

Watch Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS on Twitch at outskirts.bandsintown.com

Each week's show is first aired as a ticketed VIP event and then is replayed a week later on the free Bandsintown LIVE channel.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 - OUTSKIRTS

LABOR DAY REWIND

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Magnolia Boulevard

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Ray Prim

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Gangstagrass

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Market Junction

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 - #MostLiked

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Illiterate Light

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Miette Hope

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TBA

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Courtney Paige Nelson

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 - FUSION

SOUNDS FROM TOKYO REWIND

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT THE CHARM PARK

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Mizuki Ohira

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT kiki vivi lily

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT MIREI

Octopus x Space Yacht

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT The Yellowheads

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 - HOME SCHOOL REWIND

EPISODE 2

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Daniel Blake

8:20 PM ET / 5:20 PM PT BIIANCO

8:38 PM ET / 5:38 PM PT Dan Croll

FRIDAY , SEPTEMBER 11 - DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT The Brevet

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Agent blå

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Mr. Max

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Alvarez Kings' Simon Thompson

