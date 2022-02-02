Third Side Music Announces Extension of Partnership with GRAMMY and Juno-Winning, Jazz Ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD

Global independent music publisher Third Side Music (TSM) is excited to announce the extension of its longtime partnership with BADBADNOTGOOD, the award-winning, multi-platinum jazz ensemble consisting of Alexander Sowinski, Chester Hansen, and Leland Whitty.

Building upon years of strong synergy and successes, TSM's exclusive worldwide administration deal includes BADBADNOTGOOD's future works and entire diverse back catalog, including their hits and a multitude of chart-topping songs recorded by other artists such as Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Mary J. Blige, Logic, Little Simz, Kaytranada, Kali Uchis, Daniel Caesar, Thundercat, Mick Jenkins, Ghostface Killah, Snoop Dogg, and more.

BADBADNOTGOOD have amassed over a billion streams and contributed to an array of multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold records from such massive singles as Rihanna's "Sex With Me," Daniel Caesar's "Get You (ft. Kali Uchis)" and Kali Uchis' "After The Storm (ft. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins)" to name a few. They are 4X GRAMMY-nominated, and winners of two for their contributions on Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. (UMG/Aftermath), which received Best Rap Album, as well as on Thundercat's album It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder), which won Best Progressive R&B Album in 2021. BADBADNOTGOOD received a Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year with "Sour Soul" from their collaborative album with Ghostface Killah and Wu-Tang Clan, among many other international accolades. The trio also gained international notoriety when they played live at the Virgil Abloh / Louis Vuitton runway show during 2019 Paris Fashion Week.

In making the announcement, Brontë Jane, Third Side Music Creative/A&R Director, said: "Alexander, Chester and Leland are true contemporaries, yet articulate a cross-generational sense of virtuosity and energy only known to them. I feel strongly that this next chapter for BADBADNOTGOOD will be the most impactful." Brontë Jane, who was integral in the re-signing, has worked closely to help develop BADBADNOTGOOD, along with other GRAMMY-nominated artists and writers on TSM's roster such as SOFI TUKKER, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Blonde Redhead, and many others.

Talk Memory, BADBADNOTGOOD's sixth studio album and debut on legendary XL Recordings, was released in October 2021 and featured guests such as iconic Brazilian producer/musician Arthur Verocai, Laraaji, Terrace Martin, Karriem Riggins, among others. In June 2021, their song "Time Moves Slow" was sampled by musician and Tik Tok creator VANO 3000 for his track entitled "Running Away" (ft. BADBADNOTGOOD & Samuel T. Herring), which has been used in more than 630,000 Tik Tok videos.

The TSM team has proactively developed unique creative and sync licensing opportunities for BADBADNOTGOOD with music placements in popular series including Better Call Saul, The Blacklist, and Wanderlust, major advertising campaigns for Jimmy Choo and Off White, as well as in the games Dreams (Playstation), NBA 2K19 and GTA V.