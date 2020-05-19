Thin Lear Postpones WOODEN CAVE Album Release

Due to the unforeseen circumstances brought on by COVID-19, Queens-based indie folk-rock singer-songwriter Thin Lear announces that his new full-length album Wooden Cave, originally set for release April 24 on EggHunt Records, will now be released on July 24, 2020.

Matt Longo, aka Thin Lear, tells us, "I hope everyone reading this is safe and healthy during these challenging times. After a lot of thought, we've decided to push back the date of Wooden Cave's release from April 24 to July 24, which will allow us to deliver the best possible version of this record. Wooden Cave was a two year labor of love, and I'm so excited to share it with you all later this summer."

In the meantime, fans can stay connected to Thin Lear via social media. He's been performing on various live streams, including a previously filmed session for BreakThru Radio, and last week he performed for The Wild Honey Pie's "Buzzsessions" with a cover of Donovan's "To Sing For You" and a beautiful rendition of his own song "Different Tune."

Fans can also listen to Thin Lear's recent singles, like "Maniacs" that American Songwriter described as "immensely satisfying," and title-track "Wooden Cave" which narrates the story of a loner; a story perhaps more prominent than ever.

Much like the title-track, the overarching theme of Wooden Cave is one of isolation and self-exploration. Longo studied 1920's occultist Netta Fornario and her mysterious story, her life on a tiny island off of Scotland. He found himself dreaming of her on a consistent basis, often waking with a fleeting image of the woman. Though they've experienced very different lives, Longo felt an immediate empathy for her, and recognized her story as that of an artist.

Born and raised on Long Island, with years of history in New York, Wooden Cave was recorded amongst various studios across the city. Much like the vastly cultured city of NY, Thin Lear pulls his inspiration from an eclectic history of influence that ranges from Leonard Cohen, Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, to Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman and Sam Cooke, and the leaders of the 70s John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, amongst a handful of others. Thin Lear is best described as an eclectic singer-songwriter with alternative sensibilities. His music delivers a plaintive, sweet vocal with lush, ornate arrangements, and very intricate human stories.

For more information about Thin Lear, connect with him on social media @thinlear or visit his website at thinlear.com. Pre-order Wooden Cave here.

