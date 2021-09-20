They Might Be Giants Share New Single 'Super Cool' From Upcoming Album 'Book'

They Might Be Giants have announced the November 12, 2021 release date for their new album and remarkable accompanying art book, both aptly titled: "BOOK".

Today, the alternative rock legends are thrilled to share the new album track "Super Cool" exclusively on their free Dial-A-Song smartphone app which adds a new song every day. The song will also be released across platforms on September 21st.

BOOK finds TMBG expanding their own worldview through multiple mediums while continuing to refine their songwriting craft. A 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book and brand new full-length album, the project was born through a series of brainstorms with longtime collaborator and graphic design legend Paul Sahre when they decided to team up with Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson. Sahre's implementation of IBM's Selectric typewriter adds a striking effect throughout BOOK's visual component as well.

Two-time Grammy winners, They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials.

"BOOK" is available for pre-order here.