They Might Be Giants Announce 'THE BIG SHOW' US Tour This Spring

Following an extended run of an entirely sold-out tour across the US, alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants are in top form and back on the road with their ever-evolving live show, announcing their upcoming US tour this spring.

Dubbed “The Big Show Tour” in tribute to their 8-piece band, these will be TMBG’s only area appearances for 2024.

They Might Be Giants plan to take full advantage of this tour's two-night stands. They will perform two very different shows, not only to keep the song selection and high-wire musical improvisations ever-changing but also to encourage return audiences looking for deep cuts and hard left turns.

With sets featuring the earliest days of Dial-A-Song through their platinum album Flood, and all the way to their Grammy-nominated album BOOK; each night of this multi-city run will be its own celebration of the band's singular songbook. Expect a spontaneous, sprawling, enthralling musical event unlike any other, every single night.

Tickets for all shows are available here.

VINYL MANIA

With vinyl interest in the band reaching historic new peaks last year, the band’s Idlewild Recordings imprint’s pressing program is in full swing. With more than a dozen re-issues, new albums, and vinyl-only releases, Idlewild has pressed Flood and Apollo 18 picture disks alongside loving reissues of Mink Car, Lincoln, The Spine, and most recently, the long-awaited vinyl release of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only release by a major artist back in August 1999 in the fledgling days of the internet. On the docket for 2024: John Henry. Expand your collection of TMBG vinyl right here.

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials. Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants’ FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

Tour Dates:

May 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

May 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

May 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

May 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

May 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

May 17 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

May 18 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

June 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

June 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

June 16 - St Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater

June 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

June 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

June 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst

June 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst

June 23 - Madison, WI @ The Barrymore Theatre