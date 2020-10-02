Thelonious Monster Announce First New Album in Sixteen Years

'Oh That Monster' will be out digitally November 3rd.

Sixteen years after the release of their last album Thelonious Monster is back with new music. The Los Angeles-based rock band will release Oh The Monster digitally on November 3rd (Election Day) and the album will be available on vinyl in January 2021 via Immediate Family. Album pre-orders will begin on October 13. Sign up for the band's mailing list HERE for more information.

Today Thelonious Monster is pleased to present "Buy Another Gun" the first single to be lifted from the forthcoming release. The track is available now on Bandcamp and all streaming platforms.



"Buy Another Gun" is the song that anchors Oh That Monster. It addresses that what all American parents deal with, Bob Forrest explains, "How do we keep our kids safe from this hateful murderous madness that American scools have become. A school shooting seemingly every week all across the country. Arm our teachers? Bulletproof backpacks. The insanity of the conversations parents are having is unfathomable. But that's what parents in America are talking about! The song shares the hate and the hope I feel about the safety for my children. For myself. And for what I believe is the beginning of a fallen empire."



The band says the record may be their best record ever as Thelonious Monster found the same passion in creating tracks as they did in 1984 when they first started. Oh That Monster was recorded by frontman and lead singer Bob Forrest, Chris Handsome and Dix Denney on guitar, Martyn LeNoble on bass guitar and Pete Weiss on drums. Bob Forrest about Oh That Monster: "We all worked really hard. We are familiar with what it takes to be good. Make a great record. And we did it. I think we made maybe our best record ever. At 60 years old! Some of us decades out of playing music. I am so proud of what we did. It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Full circle as they say. Still angry. Still hurt. Still mad to laugh. Mad for living. We made this album. And it is us."



The band explains that the United States Election Day was chosen as the release date for Oh That Monster, as they feel it brings together two of the most important things: the truly most important election of their lifetime and the most important record they have ever made: "I have been told since I was a kid this is the most important election of our lifetime every election. It was never true. But myself n the guys believe in our heart of hearts. This truly is the most important election of our lifetime. So what better thing to combine it with than the most important record we have ever made. Most significant let's say. That we are all still alive in 2020, if you know us, is a miracle in Itself. That we can still rock is unheard of. But most importantly: that we are still excited to be alive. Still care about our planet, our country and people. These are just a few of the amazing gifts that sticking around has shown us."



Thelonious Monster started in 1984 and released five albums, Baby... You're Bummin' My Life Out In A Supreme Fashion (1986), Next Saturday Afternoon (1987), Stormy Weather (1989), Beautiful Mess (1992) and California Clam Chowder (2004). They have performed with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction & Fishbone and played a notorious set at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands.

View More Music Stories Related Articles