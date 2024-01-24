Thee Sinseers Announce New LP & Share New Single 'Can't Do That To Her'

Introducing the long awaited LP from Thee Sinseers! The first single “Can't Do That To Her” instantly hits with staccato harmonies that create a catchy, joyous sound. The group's vocal harmonies, paired expertly with the tone of Quinones' voice, showcase their signature sweet soul sound. Bounce along as Southern California's premiere "souldies" group ushers to the world their debut LP, Sinseerly Yours.

To say that Thee Sinseers play oldies would be a misnomer. Fronted by bandleader and son of East Los Angeles Joey Quinones, the group has quietly chipped away at the sounds of R&B and soul for the last half-decade. Quinones and his crew have continuously created a distinctive vibe that explores all aspects of a timeless genre, bringing together their interpretation of music through an unmistakable modern lens.

With their most recent effort, the aptly titled Sinseerly Yours (Colemine 2024), the band recorded most of the album live in the studio. With Quinones on vocals and keys, vocalist Adriana Flores, Christopher Manjarrez on bass, Francisco Floreson on guitar, Bryan Ponce on guitar and vocals, Luis Carpio on drums and vocals, saxophonists Eric Johnson and Steve Surman, and Jose Luis Jimenez on trombone, Thee Sinseers achieve their most fully realized sound to date.

All of the album's stunning tracks were recorded in a converted studio space in Rialto, California, known as Second Hand Sounds. This space, which used to be a dentist's office, allowed the group to experiment with their sound like never before—this time, the group managed to take a series of big swings, only to emerge with a fuller, more pronounced version of themselves. Despite those new strides, the band remains wholly committed to its sonic aesthetic while injecting its brand of vibrant 21st-century cool.

Of course, the group has never been the type to shy away from their influences as they expertly toggle between '60s pop vis-à-vie early Beatles records to obscure dancehall Jamaican tunes––all fully extrapolated and reinterpreted through modern Chicano soul sound that the group has built their everlasting repertoire on.

Quinones and bandmates have continued to apply what they've learned from their previous releases and their relentless touring schedule throughout the country. It's clear here that the work is paying off, putting to practice their musical chops thoroughly with all members expertly honing their sound. The melting pot of ideas is showcased with incredibly lush orchestrations and arrangements, married with pitch-perfect harmonies, allowing the group to further solidify themselves in the pantheon of the Southern Californian songbook.

Thee Sinseers' new studio album "Sinseerly Yours" will be available March 22nd via Colemine Records. Click here to pre-order.

THEE SINSEERS 2024 TOUR DATES

1/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

1/26 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theater

1/27 – Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theater

2/02 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55

2/03 – Bakersfield, CA – 1933 Event Center

2/10 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Arena

3/03 - San Francisco, CA - Noise Pop 2024 Festival at Bottom of the Hill

[additional spring tour dates to be announced soon, along with a special L.A. album release show in March!)