The Word Alive Announce New Album MONOMANIA

The Word Alive - Telle Smith (vocals), Tony Pizzuti (guitar, vocals) Zack Hansen (guitar, vocals), and Matt Horn (drums) - have announced their new album MONOMANIA. The album, produced by Eric Ron (Panic! At The Disco, Godsmack), arrives February 21 on Fearless Records.

The band has just shared the video for the title track. Watch it below!

"With 'MONOMANIA,' I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we go through as we continually kill our true selves battling the 'madness' we feel as we struggle with who we are, wondering at times if there's any point to all of this," says Smith about the track itself. "Sometimes, we're so desperate to be heard that we get lost attempting to fit in or to stand out. It's fing hard learning what feels like hard lessons over and over. We fail to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, pulling us further away from facing who we are. You only really overcome that by trusting in yourself, because that's the only way you can break the cycle."

The Arizona-based band previously teamed up with The Noise to premiere the anthemic track "BURNING YOUR WORLD DOWN."



"When you listen to our new music, I hope you have a better understanding of our entire career," Smith says, encompassing the album as a whole. "Maybe you can see the whole story and realize that we're not different from you. We've been through it all, but we're always trying to learn, grow, and leave something behind we feel will help people. This is our purest work. This is everything we've been through in the last couple of years. It's the best conclusion of the last 10 years and the best opening to the next 10."

MONOMANIA TRACK LISTING:

The Word Alive are touring this winter with Falling In Reverse. All dates are below.

1. "MONOMANIA"

2. "NO WAY OUT"

3. "SEARCHING FOR GLORY"

4. "ANOTHER YEAR IN THE SHADOWS"

5. "GREATEST ALMOST"

6. "THANK YOU"

7. "NUMB LOVE (MISERY II)"

8. "K.F."

9. "BURNING YOUR WORLD DOWN"

10. "COMFORT & CHAOS"

11. "I'M SORRY YOU'RE SORRY NOW"

12. "DEATH IS ONLY THE END IF YOU ASSUME THE STORY IS ABOUT YOU"



THE WORD ALIVE ON TOUR:

WITH FALLING IN REVERSE + ESCAPE THE FATE

2/8 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

2/10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

2/11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

2/12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

2/14 - Richmond, VA - The National

2/15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

2/16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

2/18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

2/21 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom

2/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

2/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

2/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

2/25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

2/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

2/29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

3/1 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

3/3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

3/4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

*Sold Out





