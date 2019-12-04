The Who Announce Additional 'Moving On!' U.S. Tour Dates

Legendary rock band The Who have announced they'll be moving on in 2020 with more tour dates, not quite ready to close the books on their acclaimed MOVING ON! TOUR, which paired Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend with local symphony orchestras across North America and was hailed bycritics as a once-in-a-lifetime rock experience. Along with a series of rescheduled shows announced earlier in the month (see complete list of dates below) the band has expanded their 2020 itinerary to include a show on April 21 in Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live), April 23 in Cincinnati, OH (BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University), and a series of six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV kicking off on May 5 and running to May 16 (see dates below). Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.

The Who's April 23rd show in Cincinnati will have added historical significance as it will be the first time the band will be performing in the city since eleven lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who's concert on December 3, 1979. The historic show was announced last night by local Cincinnati TV station WCPO after airing a documentary special commemorating the 40th anniversary of the tragedy - The Who: The Night That Changed Rock. Pete and Roger were both interviewed for the special program along with long-time manager Bill Curbishley. The Who will make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organization that was founded to honor friends and classmates that lost their lives at the December 3rd, 1979 concert, providing college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.

As always, the upcoming shows will feature THE WHO's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering THE WHO's many classics. As well as some songs from The Who's brand new album, titled WHO, their first full-length album in 13 years, available everywhere this Friday, December 6. The recent single 'All This Music Must Fade,' has also drawn praise as "The Who's defiant post-script" by The New York Times. A recent Rolling Stone feature proclaimed the album a worthy addition to their canon, noting the above-mentioned track and "Street Song," citing "Daltrey's anguished vocal" as "among the more moving performances of his career."

Local symphonies will again be joining The Who for the 2020 shows, putting their indelible stamp on the music's timelessness in support of Roger and Pete's trademark emotional power. The 2019 spring and fall legs of the MOVING ON! TOUR generated the most unanimous outpouring of acclaim from critics and fans of any live rock show this year, winning raves across North America for the orchestral dynamic as well as the duo's cathartic rock firepower and intimate acoustic numbers. "They're not getting older. They're getting better. You better, you better, you bet." hailed the Worcester Telegram, with Pollstar Magazine affirming "Daltrey is in peak form, and so is Townshend, lavishing his trademarked windmill guitar motion."

Produced by Live Nation, The Who's North American MOVING ON! TOUR brought the band's iconic brand of incomparable rock through 29 cities, including a rollicking sold-out barn-burner in Boston's famed Fenway Park, and a memorable Seattle show where Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder joined them onstage for a rousing version of "The Punk And the Godfather," with Eddie's wife and daughter in attendance. The tour also wound down in grand style, with a series of October shows at LA's historic Hollywood Bowl, the first time the band played three dates at the landmark venue during one touring cycle.

For more information about The Who's 2020 dates, visit LiveNation.com or thewho.com.

$1 from each ticket sold for the MOVING ON! TOUR will benefit Teen Cancer America .

MOVING ON! TOUR U.S. DATES 2020

April 21 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL

April 23 / BB&T Arena Northern Kentucky University / Highland Heights, KY

April 27 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX (Rescheduled)

April 30 / Toyota Center / Houston, TX (Rescheduled)

May 2 / Pepsi Center / Denver, CO (Rescheduled)

May 5 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 7 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 9 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 12 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 14 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 16 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV





