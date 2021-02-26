The White Stripes Share 'Hotel Yorba' Jools Holland Performance

Today marks the release of The White Stripes Greatest Hits (Third Man Records/Columbia) on vinyl and CD in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The international vinyl and CD release on February 12th continued the Greatest Hits acclaim with chart debuts globally, including Germany (#7), Belgium (#12), France (#2 vinyl & #22 overall), Spain (#2 vinyl & #8 physical sales), and Italy (#8 vinyl). The first-ever official anthology of recordings from the iconic rock duo, The White Stripes Greatest Hits, is now available on all formats - digitally, 2xLP black vinyl, and CD - around the world.

To celebrate today's release, independent record stores in the UK and Ireland are offering a special 'Seven Nation Army Men' giveaway with the purchase of The White Stripes Greatest Hits on CD or vinyl (available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last). Due to the ongoing pandemic, certain retailers will be offering these items with online purchases as well, including existing pre-orders. For complete information and a full list of participating stores, please visit www.whitestripes.com/giveaways. Additionally, head to HMV for a limited-edition slip mat bundled with the Greatest Hits vinyl LP while supplies last: http://smarturl.it/TWSGH/hmv.

Today also sees the official YouTube premiere of "Hotel Yorba," performed live on Later... With Jools Holland in 2001 - The White Stripes' first ever TV appearance in the UK. The historic performance also included a medley of "Fell In Love With A Girl/Let's Shake Hands," which was released earlier this month on the band's YouTube channel. Continuing to open up the archives, The White Stripes recently unearthed their legendary live performance from Sky Arts' From The Basement as well. Recorded live at London's famed Maida Vale Studios with From The Basement co-creator/producer Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Beck) and GRAMMY® Award-winning video director Sophie Muller (The Raconteurs, The Kills). Originally broadcast in 2006 as part of the series' pilot episode, this is the first time the entire performance has been made available in full, along with exclusive, never-before-seen B-roll from the session.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits collects 26 previously released songs including "Seven Nation Army," "Fell In Love With A Girl," "Hotel Yorba," "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground," "Hello Operator," "Icky Thump," "Apple Blossom," and more (full track list below). The album debuted at #1 on both Billboard's "Current Rock Albums" and "Current Alternative Albums" charts upon its December release in the US. In addition, The White Stripes Greatest Hits entered Billboard's "Vinyl Albums" chart at #2 while also reaching #4 on the "Top Albums" and "Top Current Albums" charts.

Photo Credit: Pieter M. van Hattem