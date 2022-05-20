The War And Treaty Ink Major Label Deal with UMG Nashville

Powerhouse vocal duo The War And Treaty have signed their first major record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. The husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter are recording now with new music expected later this year. The news follows The War and Treaty's recent Americana Honors nomination for "Duo/Group of the Year" and their new summer headlining tour dates are on sale now here.

"We are excited to join the ranks of so many artist who we adore and admire both past and present," said Michael and Tanya. "To be a part of a historical company such as UMG Nashville and to further tell the storyline that we all can follow and achieve our dreams brings tears to our eyes. This is our story and we are grateful UMG wants to be a part of it."

"When I was introduced to The War And Treaty, I was absolutely blown away," said UMGN Chairman & CEO Mike Dungan. "Their talent and passion are extraordinary, and I'm so excited to welcome Tanya and Michael to the UMG family."

Over the last 8 months, the duo also signed with Mary Hilliard Harrington and Christina Dunkley at Red Light Management and Jay Williams, Andrew Colvin and Grace Stern at William Morris Endeavor. They are represented by Jeff Colvin at Marcus & Colvin.

The War & Treaty head overseas this summer with stops in the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, and the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom (6/24). With over 40 performances internationally and stateside, the duo "unleash waves of raw emotion" (No Depression) that continue "flooring music festival crowds" (Wide Open Country).

The War And Treaty have amassed a following as eclectic as their sound itself with "voices that will stop you in your tracks" (Garden & Gun) and their bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern Soul, Gospel, Country, and Rock-and-Roll. The husband-and-wife team prove why they are "one of Nashville's hottest acts" (Rolling Stone) following their latest widely acclaimed release, HEARTS TOWN.

Known for a live show nearly revival-like in its intensity, they "build up waves of emotion that crash into a cathartic release of a tour-de-force performance," (Austin-American Statesman) as the versatile duo has opened for artists such as Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle and Van Morrison, while their multifaceted collaborative efforts include Dierks Bentley, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Leslie Jordan, Mumford & Sons, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Sturgill Simpson.

Watch them celebrate their signing here: