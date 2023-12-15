The Veronicas Unveil New Single 'Detox'; New Album 'GOTHIC SUMMER' Releasing In 2024

In late October, Pop-Rock trailblazers The Veronicas made an astounding global comeback with their long-awaited release “Perfect”. The “proud middle-finger lead single” (Billboard) sent fans into an online hysteria, reminding listeners how the girls have served as the blueprint for the pop-rock anthems dominating music now.

The track provided a glimpse into their highly anticipated album GOTHIC SUMMER, releasing March 2024 via Big Noise. Today, The Veronicas are giving fans the next taste of their upcoming album with the release of their second anthemic single “Detox”.

"Detox” is a wild fusion of Pop-Rock, Ska, poetry and Skate Punk, fearlessly blending genres and challenging any expectations of pop conventions. The single is an exploration of the chaos and hypnosis of toxic relationships, delivering provoking lyrics like “I'm on my knees, I'll never leave - I love my friends like I love all my enemies”.

“Detox” is bound to elevate your heart rate, have you banging your head, and shouting along to its addictive hooks all winter (and summer). A testament to the girls' historic love of genre-fusing songwriting and pushing artistic boundaries, this is the song of your “Gothic Summer”.

Created with Australian Pro BMX Rider-turned-Video Director Pat Freyne, the “Detox” music video is heavily inspired by the song's fighting energy of keeping your head above water. Featuring references to the spontaneity of Quentin Tarantino's greatest dance scenes, The Veronicas' Jessie and Lisa explain their vision, “We contrasted wide shots with extreme close ups, and purposefully improvised dance scenes to encourage physical and emotional mirroring in the moment.

A mix of 60s choreography, fused with some Michael Jackson kicks and high energy, to encapsulate the fighting emotional volatility of the song. The video ends in a burst of underwater color and sinking euphoria upon the tempo change, giving in to the push-pull cycle of the song's lyrics.”

“Perfect” has set the stage for the latest achievement in The Veronicas' story, with Wonderland sharing that the track “...is a testament to their ongoing brilliance” . The song has been met with additional outstanding critical acclaim, as American Songwriter raved, “The declarative track offers a modernized, elevated version of the duo's early, infectious pop-rock sound”, and Forbes best summed it up stating, “The Veronicas make a ‘Perfect' comeback”.

The song released just 24 hours ahead of The Veronicas' electrifying appearance at When We Were Young festival, making them one of the most talked about performances of the weekend. They recently also shared a beautiful stripped back, acoustic version of the song for fans.

Expectations are rightly high for The Veronicas' GOTHIC SUMMER album, out March 2024. They have continued to remain one of Australia's most valuable exports since Kylie Minogue, with a countless number of international awards and Billboard-charting songs under their belts. The Veronicas have announced plans for a tour in the USA for Spring, with EU shows to follow in the summer. Fans can get decked out in new Veronicas merch HERE and purchase tickets to the GOTHIC SUMMER Tour HERE.

ABOUT THE VERONICAS:

The Veronicas hail from Australia, yet their impact has been felt around the globe. Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, twin sisters, were teenagers when they moved to Los Angeles, signing a record deal with the Grandfather of Punk Rock, Seymour Stein (Madonna, The Ramones) to Warner Bros/Sire Records.

They released their first album, ‘THE SECRET LIFE OF' to critical acclaim with 3 top 10 singles, including their songs with Swedish hitmaker Max Martin (Pink, Britney Spears, The Weekend), “4EVER” and “EVERYTHING I'M NOT”. The Veronicas first #1 followed with their 2nd album ‘HOOK ME UP', skyrocketing the girls into the USA market with a Billboard top #20 hit of their now iconic hit “UNTOUCHED”. The Veronicas surprised their fans in 2015 by releasing a piano driven ballad, “YOU RUIN ME”.

A brave departure from their pop/rock roots, which put them in the Australian Songwriter's Hall of Fame. “YOU RUIN ME” awarded The Veronicas their second #1 hit, with a top #5 Billboard hit in the UK, and throughout Europe. In 2016, The Veronicas were back yet again at number #1 with their euphoric dance floor Anthem “IN MY BLOOD”.

The Veronicas are currently in the studio working on their 6th studio record. With countless awards under their belt from MTV Australia, MTV Europe, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, ARIA, APRA, TMF, & Los Premios MTV, The Veronicas are not slowing down.

Photo credit: Logan Huffman