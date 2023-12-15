The Veronicas Unveil New Single 'Detox'; New Album 'GOTHIC SUMMER' Releasing In 2024

The track provided a glimpse into their highly anticipated album GOTHIC SUMMER, releasing March 2024.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

The Veronicas Unveil New Single 'Detox'; New Album 'GOTHIC SUMMER' Releasing In 2024

In late October, Pop-Rock trailblazers The Veronicas made an astounding global comeback with their long-awaited release “Perfect”. The “proud middle-finger lead single” (Billboard) sent fans into an online hysteria, reminding listeners how the girls have served as the blueprint for the pop-rock anthems dominating music now.

The track provided a glimpse into their highly anticipated album GOTHIC SUMMER, releasing March 2024 via Big Noise. Today, The Veronicas are giving fans the next taste of their upcoming album with the release of their second anthemic single “Detox”.

"Detox” is a wild fusion of Pop-Rock, Ska, poetry and Skate Punk, fearlessly blending genres and challenging any expectations of pop conventions. The single is an exploration of the chaos and hypnosis of toxic relationships, delivering provoking lyrics like “I'm on my knees, I'll never leave - I love my friends like I love all my enemies”.

“Detox” is bound to elevate your heart rate, have you banging your head, and shouting along to its addictive hooks all winter (and summer). A testament to the girls' historic love of genre-fusing songwriting and pushing artistic boundaries, this is the song of your “Gothic Summer”.

Created with Australian Pro BMX Rider-turned-Video Director Pat Freyne, the “Detox” music video is heavily inspired by the song's fighting energy of keeping your head above water. Featuring references to the spontaneity of Quentin Tarantino's greatest dance scenes, The Veronicas' Jessie and Lisa explain their vision, “We contrasted wide shots with extreme close ups, and purposefully improvised dance scenes to encourage physical and emotional mirroring in the moment.

A mix of 60s choreography, fused with some Michael Jackson kicks and high energy, to encapsulate the fighting emotional volatility of the song. The video ends in a burst of underwater color and sinking euphoria upon the tempo change, giving in to the push-pull cycle of the song's lyrics.”

Perfect” has set the stage for the latest achievement in The Veronicas' story, with Wonderland sharing that the track “...is a testament to their ongoing brilliance” . The song has been met with additional outstanding critical acclaim, as American Songwriter raved, “The declarative track offers a modernized, elevated version of the duo's early, infectious pop-rock sound”, and Forbes best summed it up stating, “The Veronicas make a ‘Perfect' comeback”.

The song released just 24 hours ahead of The Veronicas' electrifying appearance at When We Were Young festival, making them one of the most talked about performances of the weekend. They recently also shared a beautiful stripped back, acoustic version of the song for fans.

Expectations are rightly high for The Veronicas' GOTHIC SUMMER album, out March 2024. They have continued to remain one of Australia's most valuable exports since Kylie Minogue, with a countless number of international awards and Billboard-charting songs under their belts. The Veronicas have announced plans for a tour in the USA for Spring, with EU shows to follow in the summer. Fans can get decked out in new Veronicas merch HERE and purchase tickets to the GOTHIC SUMMER Tour HERE.

ABOUT THE VERONICAS:

The Veronicas hail from Australia, yet their impact has been felt around the globe. Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, twin sisters, were teenagers when they moved to Los Angeles, signing a record deal with the Grandfather of Punk Rock, Seymour Stein (Madonna, The Ramones) to Warner Bros/Sire Records.

They released their first album, ‘THE SECRET LIFE OF' to critical acclaim with 3 top 10 singles, including their songs with Swedish hitmaker Max Martin (Pink, Britney Spears, The Weekend), “4EVER” and “EVERYTHING I'M NOT”. The Veronicas first #1 followed with their 2nd album ‘HOOK ME UP', skyrocketing the girls into the USA market with a Billboard top #20 hit of their now iconic hit “UNTOUCHED”. The Veronicas surprised their fans in 2015 by releasing a piano driven ballad, “YOU RUIN ME”.

A brave departure from their pop/rock roots, which put them in the Australian Songwriter's Hall of Fame. “YOU RUIN ME” awarded The Veronicas their second #1 hit, with a top #5 Billboard hit in the UK, and throughout Europe. In 2016, The Veronicas were back yet again at number #1 with their euphoric dance floor Anthem “IN MY BLOOD”.

The Veronicas are currently in the studio working on their 6th studio record. With countless awards under their belt from MTV Australia, MTV Europe, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, ARIA, APRA, TMF, & Los Premios MTV, The Veronicas are not slowing down.

Photo credit: Logan Huffman 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single Silver Bells Photo
Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single 'Silver Bells'

Lady Redneck's music is inspired by her small-town roots and her faith. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories. With her unique sound and relatable lyrics, Lady Redneck has already captured the hearts of listeners worldwide. Her previous hits, 'I Dented Your Truck' and 'Pray for Peace.'

2
Video: Maluma Releases Vevo CTRL Performances of Balance & Los Polvos Photo
Video: Maluma Releases Vevo CTRL Performances of 'Balance' & 'Los Polvos'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Maluma as the next artist in their ctrl series with performances of 'Balance' and 'Los Polvos.' Maluma's ctrl performances will be followed by Vevo Studio Performances of 'Hace Un Mes' and 'Humedad.' Watch the videos now!

3
ONE MUSICFEST Expands With Twogether Land Festival To Dallas, Celebrating Unity Through Mu Photo
ONE MUSICFEST Expands With Twogether Land Festival To Dallas, Celebrating Unity Through Music Memorial Day Weekend

ONE Musicfest expands with TwoGether Land Festival to Dallas, celebrating unity through music on Memorial Day weekend. The festival, known for its commitment to community and inclusivity, will take place at historic Fair Park.

4
FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES Returns With New Hosts in January Photo
FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES Returns With New Hosts in January

Featuring new hosts, Emmy-nominated entertainment journalist Nina Parker and comedian Kevin Fredericks, the revival of the weekend movie destination will kick off with a double-feature celebration of two Oscar-winning cultural milestones in film: “Black Panther” starring Chadwick Boseman, and “King Richard” starring Will Smith. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer Video
Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED