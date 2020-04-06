The Strokes Debut 'Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus'

Today, The Strokes debut a new song, "Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus."

Listen below!

Their forthcoming album, The New Abnormal, is out this Friday, April 10 via Cult/RCA and is their first in seven years.

The video for "At The Door," the first track released from the album, premiered during their performance at Senator Bernie Sanders' University of New Hampshire rally.

The New Abnormal is The Strokes' sixth studio album and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin.

The album's cover artwork is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money.

THE NEW ABNORMAL TRACK LIST

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore

9. Ode To The Mets

Photo credit: Jason McDonald





