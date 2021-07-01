The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine & More Join Kaleidoscope Festival Lineup

Alexandra Park and Palace has added musical acts The Staves and Ibibio Sound Machine, as well as comedian Reginald D Hunter and Glenn Moore to Kaleidoscope 2021's line-up. With a backdrop that takes in sweeping views across London, acres of parkland to explore and escape to, plus Ally Pally's architecturally unique indoor spaces, this is a festival with room to spare. At Kaleidoscope you can feel safe, enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings, have fun times with friends, see some fantastic acts and events and get the full Kaleidoscopic festival vibe.

The full line-up includes music from Groove Armada, The Coral, The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine, House Gospel Choir, Norman Jay MBE, Greg Wilson, Matt Jam Lamont, Mr Wilson's Second Liners and The Glory ft. John Sizzle whilst words and comedy features Irvine Welsh, Reginald D Hunter, Glenn Moore, Jayde Adams, Phil Wang and Sophie Duker.

New to the line-up is British indie-folk trio The Staves and electronic afro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine. The Staves built their sound around close vocal harmonies and transatlantic influences, enjoying huge critical success. Having toured extensively with Florence + The Machine and First Aid Kit, and selling-out numerous headline tours, they return this year with the widely-praised new album Good Woman. Fronted by Nigerian singer Eno Williams, Ibibio Sound Machine is a clash of African and electronic elements inspired in equal measure by the golden era of West-African funk and disco and modern post-punk and electro. As a live outfit, Ibibio Sound System brings the explosive energy and infectious multi-instrumental vibes, ready to get the outdoors stage moving!

These two bands will be joining headliners Groove Armada known for hit singles I See You Baby and Superstylin and psychedelic-indie-folk-rock band The Coral, whose stunning eponymous debut album launched them into the limelight with such memorable tracks as Dreaming of You. House Gospel Choir, an electrifying House meets Gospel experience that never fails to get audiences clapping, dancing and singing along. World-respected DJ and co-founder of the legendary Good Times Sound System, Norman Jay MBE, will be another main stage highlight, while a host of other top DJs will be appearing throughout the night to get the party going.



Much more than just a music festival, Kaleidoscope will once again be playing host to some of the biggest names in comedy with Reginald D Hunter and Glenn Moore joining Phil Wang, Jayde Adams and Sophie Duker. Also taking the stage at Kaleidoscope is renowned Scottish playwright and author of Trainspotting, Irvine Welsh. As well as incredible live music, mesmerising DJ sets and comedy, there'll be delicious food and drinks offerings from local traders.

The festival will also have a jam-packed schedule for the Family area with The Flying Seagull Project, a mix of comedy, clowning, magic and circus; Storystock, exploring the joys of storytelling; Spare Room Arts and world-famous bubbleologist Samsam Bubbleman!

In 2018 the first Kaleidoscope, a 10,000 capacity one-day event, was a huge hit, particularly for North Londoners making the most of a world class festival on their doorstep - no long journey, no camping - it was a no brainer. Approaching 2021 with characteristic optimism the hope is that this year will be even more popular.



Set to be a collision of beautiful noise, brilliant ideas and brazen colour, a celebration of creative delights and discovery set high above the London skyline, Kaleidoscope is a one-day event that welcomes thrill-seekers of all ages.