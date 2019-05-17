The South Austin Moonlighters Release New Album, 'Travel Light'

Today, roots-rock renegades The South Austin Moonlighters release their new full-length album, Travel Light. Available everywhere on Station House Records, Travel Light marks a new era for the Moonlighters. In addition to bringing in the New Orleans songwriter Anders Osborne to produce the record, The South Austin Moonlighters manage to connect with each other like never before, unpacking sometimes-heavy subject matter in grin-inducing multi-part harmony; and when Lonnie Trevino (bass), Chris Beall (guitar), Phil Hurley (guitar), and Daniel James (drums) share vocal duties, it's one hell of a blend. The Boot premiered the album's first single, "Girl From Texas," hailing SAM as "one of the best live bands in their home city of Austin." Most recently, American Songwriter premiered the final single off the record, calling "Born Lucky" "a sonically brooding tale of grit, determination and integrity." Purchase the new record here.

Travel Light runs the gamut of Texas-influenced songs; topics like small towns, lost women, and blazing guns permeate the entire track listing. "Nowhere Left To Run", a fortunately fictitious story of his wife, unborn child, and ultimately his will to live. Hurley says this song was made up out of thin air on a Fender Stratocaster in Echo Park on a sunny winter's day, but is quick to note that "No animals or people were injured in the writing of this song." Then there's "Cartersville Rain", a Beall penned finger picked tune that tells the story of a southern man who passes away tragically close to finally retiring. "I knew who he was, but I didn't know him," says Beall, Chris uses poetic prose to unravel this real life story and states "It's like looking at a beautiful painting from across the room and wondering what it means."

The album's title track is driven by slinky, Levon Helm-esque drums; a study on life's distractions that we are constantly burdening ourselves with. Beall says, the simple meaning of Travel Light is that "life is tough, we don't need to make it tougher." As a group, The South Austin Moonlighter's new album is sure to unburden fans old and new.

Catch South Austin Moonlighters On Tour:

May 18 - Fredericksburg, TX - Waltstock & Barrel Festival

May 24 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary

May 25 - Tulsa, OK - The Mercury Lounge

May 30 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

May 31 - Houston, TX - McGonigel's Mucky Duck

June 1 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

June 2 - Houma, LA - On The Canal Bar

June 7 - Oklahoma City, OK - Blue Door

June 8 - Fort Worth, TX - Magnolia Motor Lounge

June 14 - Austin, TX - Sam's Town Point

June 15 - Austin, TX - Threadgill's

June 22 - New Orleans, LA - Maple Leaf Bar

June 28 - Wichita Falls, TX - Iron Horse Pub

June 29 - Midlothian, TX - The Oasis Bar & Grill

A full list of tour dates is available here.





