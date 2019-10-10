The Small Calamities' 'designer heartache.' Will Be Released Nov. 8!

Southern California trio The Small Calamities are very pleased to announce that their new LP designer heartache. will be released on November 8th. In solidarity with World Mental Health Day, the band has just unveiled their new video for album standout "little cancers".



Regarding the tune and video, primary songwriter Charlie Wolf says:



"A friend of mine is getting a doctorate in public health and told me that we all get little cancers all the time, but our immune systems fight it before it becomes what we commonly think of as 'cancer'. I thought there was something so poetic about that concept, so I wrote 'little cancers' about the battles we all face day to day with our inner demons.



For the video, we collaborated with LA-based muralist David Flores to create a constantly evolving spray paint mural exploring concepts of wellbeing, sadness, fear, and ultimately finding strength."

On designer heartache., The Small Calamities stay true to the melody-first philosophy of their folk roots while venturing further into the world of Alternative Pop with an easy confidence. Working with such talented collaborators as Michael Brauer (Coldplay, Ben Folds, Grandaddy) and Vince Ratti (Brand New, The Wonder Years), The Small Calamities meld straight-to-the-heart pop hooks and immaculate production into a radio-ready, ambitious sound. Spend some time with the music, though, and you'll find that designer heartache. was crafted with intention; the undeniable choruses ride on a bed of intricate, exquisite arrangement.

Listen to "little cancers" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories