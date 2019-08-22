The Sidekicks Release New Single 'Feed II'

Cleveland indie rockers The Sidekicks have released a new single "Feed II". A commentary on feeling like we need to present everything we do on social media, the song follows a series of singles from the band which include; "People's Court" and "Ode To Jerry". "Feed II is about the constant online projection of self and the ensuing feedback loop this creates between those needing to see & be seen in this manner," notes vocalist Steve Ciolek.



The Sidekicks will join Oso Oso and Future Teens on tour this week. Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit, https://www.sidekicksohio.net/tour.



Formed in Cleveland in 2006, The Sidekicks made their debut with 2007's So Long, Soggy Dog and followed the album with 2009's similarly punk-influenced Weight of Air. The band embodied a more melodic sound with 2012's Awkward Breeds, and fully showcased their tightly honed pop sensibilities on 2015's critically acclaimed Runners in the Nerved World. In 2018, the band released the sunniest, most ebullient songs they have ever recorded with Happiness Hours. Stereogum described the record as, "a burst of refreshing familiarity, the sound of a very good band checking back in with more of what they do best."



The Sidekicks are Steve Ciolek (vocalist/guitarist), Ryan Starinsky (bassist/vocalist), Toby Reif (guitarist/vocalist), and Matt Climer (drummer).



THE SIDEKICKS TOUR DATES

w/ Oso Oso

8/22 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

8/23 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

8/24 Washington, DC DC9

8/25 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

8/27 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

8/28 Orlando, FL Soundbar

8/29 Tampa, FL Crowbar

8/30 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Purgatory)

8/31 Nashville, TN The End

9/2 Austin, TX Barracuda

9/3 Dallas, TX Club Dada

9/5 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

9/6 San Diego, CA House of Blues - Voodoo Room

9/7 Los Angeles, CA The Hi Hat

9/8 Berkeley, CA 924 Gilman St

9/10 Portland, OR Paris Theatre

9/11 Seattle, WA Vera Project

9/13 Salt Lake City, UT Loading Dock

9/14 Denver, CO Lost Lake Lounge

9/15 Kansas City, MO The Rino

9/17 Burnsville, MN The Garage

9/18 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

9/19 Detroit, MI Deluxx Fluxx

9/20 Lakewood, OH The Foundry

9/21 Toronto, ON Sneaky Dee's

9/22 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Roboto Project





Related Articles View More Music Stories