The Shindellas Achieve First Top 10 Single With 'Last Night Was Good For My Soul'

“Last Night Was Good For My Soul” the new single from R&B girl group The Shindellas, has reached #10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Charts—the emerging trio’s first top ten single.

Of the song, Music Row praises, “This Nashville female trio harkens back to the glory days of the ‘girl group’ era. Over an addictive funk/disco groove, they harmonize and emote marvelously on this sunny thumper,” while, You Know I Got Soul declares, “‘Last Night Was Good For My Soul’ is that feel good music we’ve been craving. It has an undeniable groove that will have you nodding your head from the first listen,” and Rated R&B proclaims, “In true Shindella fashion, the three vocalists soar over the disco-inspired production with their silky smooth harmonies.”

“Last Night Was Good For My Soul” is the first song shared from the trio’s highly-anticipated new album, Shindo, which will be released on October 20 via Weirdo Workshop/Thirty Tigers—pre-save/pre-order here. Ahead of the release, three additional songs, “Juicy,” “Ooh La La” and “Think of Me” are out now.

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul to bring forth a sound they call “New American Soul.” Across its nine tracks, The Shindellas showcase the depths of their combined vocals with a sound that spans soul music’s past, present and future.

Known for their energetic live shows, The Shindellas recently performed a tribute to Evelyn “Champagne” King at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors. The group is set to play select dates across North America this fall, including at Nashville’s AmericanaFest this Saturday, September 23. They will perform at the 11th Annual Thirty Tigers Gospel Brunch at City Winery at 11:00 A.M.; and their official showcase is at the Basement East at 7 P.M. See below for the complete itinerary and purchase tickets here.

The Shindellas—Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones—made history as the first R&B band to perform at the CMT Awards in 2021. In addition to widespread critical acclaim, the trio has performed most recently at the 2023 Black Music Honors, as well as at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Disney’s Dreamers Academy, ESSENCE Festival of Culture, TEDxNashville Women and the 2021 CMA Country Christmas.

The Shindellas are already receiving widespread notice with the Nashville Scene asserting, “The trio is a true vocal powerhouse, and they eschew the idea of a lead singer in favor of trading verses and singing in glorious three-part harmony,” while NPR Music praises, “Girl group vocal pop has evolved across many generations, without always getting its due as a legitimate musical tradition…As a sophisticated girl group rising out of the Nashville music-making community, the Shindellas are positioned to defy all these perceptions and more.”

THE SHINDELLAS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 23—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest

September 27—Nashville, TN—City Winery*

October 7—Charlotte, NC—WPEG/WBAV Power 98 Celebrity Basketball Game

October 20—5th Anniversary for The Kenny Smoov Morning Show

October 23—Oxford, MS—2023 SarahFest

*with J Brown

