The Sheen Center Presents TIME FOR THREE

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street in NYC) presents Time for Three for one night only, this Friday, May 17 at 8PM in the Loreto Theater.

Tickets are $25/$35/$45 and are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office, weekdays noon to 5PM. Student rush tickets will be available an hour before the performance for $20 with a valid current student ID. For more information, visit www.sheencenter.org/shows/three.

Time for Three- violinist Nicolas (Nick) Kendall, violinist Charles Yang, and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer - is group that defies any traditional genre classification, happily and infectiously. With an uncommon mix of virtuosity and showmanship, the American trio performs music from Bach to Brahms and beyond, giving world-premieres by Pulitzer Prize-winners William Bolcom and Jennifer Higdon as well as playing originals and their own arrangements of everything from bluegrass and folk tunes to ingenious mash-ups of hits by the Beatles, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and more.

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (www.sheencenter.org) is a New York City arts center located in NoHo that presents a vibrant mix of theater, film, music, art and talk events. A project of the Archdiocese of New York, The Sheen Center serves all New Yorkers by presenting performances and artists that reflect the true, the good, and the beautiful. Named for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, best remembered as an inspirational author, radio host and two-time Emmy Award-winning television personality, The Sheen Center reflects his modern-day approach to contemporary topics. The Sheen Center is a state-of-the-art theater complex that includes the 270-seat off-Broadway Loreto Theater, equipped with five-camera high-definition TV and live-stream capability and a multi-track recording studio; the 80-seat off-off-Broadway Black Box Theater; four rehearsal studios; and an art gallery.





