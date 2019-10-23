The Seekers Announce Christmas Album WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS

To bring to a close another phenomenal year for Australia's Fab Four - The Seekers - Decca Records is proud to present their one-and-only Christmas offering - We Wish You A Merry Christmas.



This generous 16-track album is brimming with Yuletide goodwill, a melting pot of seasonal favourites guaranteed to gladden the hearts of the very young and very old, and everyone in between.



Time-honoured, much-loved carols and songs such as "Silent Night", "Jingle Bells", "O Come All Ye Faithful", "Away In A Manger", "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" are all included... even a Christmas version of the group's chart-topping children's lullaby, "Morningtown Ride!"



Judith Durham, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley bring these family favourites to life in the true spirit of Christmas.



Surprisingly, We Wish You a Merry Christmas wasn't recorded during the four years they took the music world by storm in the Sixties; they simply didn't have the time. In those five short years, they recorded five studio albums, one live album, appeared on television constantly, toured the UK regularly, toured the USA where they'd reached No. 1 with "Georgy Girl", garnered an Academy Award nomination, and undertook three tours of their homeland and New Zealand, during which time they recorded three top-rating television specials.



When they weren't on the road, they headlined two pantomimes, sang for the Queen Mother in a Royal Command Performance, represented Australia at the World Expo in Montreal, Canada, and accepted the honour of being named Australians of The Year 1967.



It would be more than three decades - well into their reunion years - before they gathered once more in the recording studio to record this smorgasbord of festive favourites.



With the exception of one track, this material was originally released in 2001 and now enjoys a rebirth, thanks to Universal Music Australia's Decca Records label.



May it make Christmas a happy and blessed time of year in your home for many years to come.

1. WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS

2. MORNINGTOWN RIDE (TO CHRISTMAS)

3. MARY HAD A BABY

4. SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

5. SILENT NIGHT

6. HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

7. WHEN A CHILD IS BORN

8. JINGLE BELLS

9. ONCE IN ROYAL DAVID'S CITY

10. THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

11. THERE ARE NO LIGHTS ON OUR CHRISTMAS TREE

12. THE FIRST NOEL

13. RUDOLPH THE RED-ROSED REINDEER

14. AWAY IN A MANGER

15. O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

16. CHILDREN GO WHERE I SEND THEE





Related Articles View More Music Stories