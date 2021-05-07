The Revivalists' David Shaw Releases Debut Self-Titled Solo Album

Today, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, musician, and producer David Shaw has released his debut self-titled solo album via his own imprint Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records. PRESS HERE to listen. The 12-track LP, produced by Jack Splash (4-time Grammy award-winning producer of Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange, Valerie June, St Paul and The Broken Bones), showcases Shaw's true self, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth. David Shaw features the previously released singles "Got Me Feeling Good," "Heavy Soul," "Shivers," "Shaken" and "Promised Land," which have collectively garnered nearly three million streams and received support from Billboard, SPIN, NPR, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter.

"From the beginning, the making of this album was all about self-exploration and the joys that come from leaning into my own inner compass and pushing myself in ways that I never had before," shares Shaw. "I'm learning so much about who I'm becoming by letting the music guide the way."

With the release of the album, Shaw has also announced five custom wrapped D'Angelico Excel DC Guitar NFTs via Fanaply that will include 3D digital renderings accompanied by the physical guitar featuring David Shaw artwork. Additional limited-edition items are available including the album cover art designed by Mike Tallman of Add Noise Studios as well as three tiers (standard, silver, gold) of custom tarot card art for each song on the album by artist Priscilla Frank. All items were animated by Andrew Carey and initial purchase of each token will include a physical copy of the David Shaw album on vinyl. Tokens are available now - PRESS HERE to claim.

To celebrate the album's release, Shaw kicks off his 5-show livestream series via Mandolin tonight at 9pm ET with a performance from Chicago's legendary venue The Metro with his live band for the first time. The upcoming performances - featuring new songs from the album, deep cuts, acoustic versions, and more - will take place every Friday with the May 14th show streaming from Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, LA and the May 21st show live from Shaw's hometown of Hamilton, OH for the 10th anniversary of RiversEdge, which will also include a limited in-person audience. The final string of shows will stream from a secret location in New Orleans on May 28th before concluding where it started on June 4th. Full list of upcoming performances below. For more information and to purchase tickets, PRESS HERE.

With his new music, The Revivalists front man and enigmatic talent follows the direction of his own internal compass as a solo artist, riling up his raw rock 'n' roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. Buoyant, layered harmonies swirl over a flurry of guitar-plucking and contagious drum beats on the rock anthem "Got Me Feeling Good." Fusing classic guitar licks with an infectious riff, the stirring "Heavy Soul" is about fighting for what you feel is right, while piano ballad "Shivers" is a tender reminder that love can save us from the chaos around us. Rollicking lead single "Shaken" is an anthem about embracing your fears and insecurities and rising above them, that quickly climbed Triple A Radio, and soaring statement "Promised Land" addresses systemic injustice and inequality. Listening solely to his own creative impulses, Shaw constructed a studio in his backyard where the songs took shape, and he recorded them at The Parlor Recording Studio in New Orleans. Accompanying Shaw on his solo release is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including Neal Francis [vocals/guitar], PJ Howard [drums], Mike Starr [bass], and Chris Gelbuda [guitar]. Full track listing for David Shaw below.

Shaw recently spoke with the GRAMMY Museum's Executive Director Scott Goldman to discuss the new album and shared a performance of "Promised Land." PRESS HERE to watch on COLLECTION:live. To check out Shaw's recent 4-song performance on NPR's World Café, PRESS HERE.

Shaw initially planted the seeds for his new solo songs as he toured behind The Revivalists' 2018 acclaimed album Take Good Care, playing to sold-out venues and their biggest festival crowds to date (including opening for The Rolling Stones). In addition to their platinum breakout single "Wish I Knew You" and four studio albums, the chart-topping band has racked up 525 million global streams, numerous Alternative and Triple A chart hits including several #1s, and major media recognition and TV appearances including Austin City Limits, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and TODAY. Shaw also spearheaded the creation of The Revivalists' Rev Causes, the band's philanthropic umbrella fund which supports the essential work of organizations handpicked by the band dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, health, and environment. These organizations include Center for Disaster Philanthropy, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, Upturn Arts, Everytown for Gun Safety, and more. As a proud Ohio native, David also created, produces, and hosts the Big River Get Down in Hamilton, OH, - an annual two-night concert event that gives back to the ongoing renaissance of his hometown, donating all proceeds to the City of Hamilton's 4th of July fireworks and RiversEdge Concert Series.

This summer, The Revivalists will return to the stage with back-to-back reduced capacity shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 10th and 11th with Neal Francis supporting. The acclaimed eight-piece band is also set to perform at Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY on August 28th and at The Fillmore in New Orleans on October 16th for Jazz Fest. For more info on these shows and The Revivalists' upcoming tour dates, visit www.therevivalists.com.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen