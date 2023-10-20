The Retaliators Releases Acoustic Version of Theme Song

Just in time for Halloween season, BETTER NOISE FILMS—the production company behind Netflix's hit Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt—have released their critically acclaimed 2022 revenge horror-thriller THE RETALIATORS overseas in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand on VOD/Digital as of October 16.

In conjunction with the new release, BETTER NOISE MUSIC have today (October 20) shared a new acoustic version of the film's theme song, “The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)” which was written by Nikki Sixx and features ASKING ALEXANDRIA, ICE NINE KILLS and FROM ASHES TO NEW.

The original version of “THE RETALIATORS THEME SONG (21 BULLETS)” was included on the THE RETALIATORS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK released via Better Noise Music in September 2022. The soundtrack encompasses a hard-hitting lineup of rock tracks from several of Better Noise Music's roster, many of which also make on-screen appearances, including Tommy Lee (Mötley Crue), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), and Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach).

THE RETALIATORS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK is available now on digipak CD, cassette and as a limited collector's edition 180-gram red and black splatter vinyl housed in a gatefold sleeve packed with exclusive merch items at https://theretaliators.ffm.to/retaliatorssoundtrack.

“Writing a new theme song for a horror flick was inspiring,” says Sixx. “This was my first time writing for a horror-thriller film, and it took me in a different direction from the first theme song I wrote – ‘The Dirt (1981)' by Mötley Crüe. I worked with some great new artists to create a new sound that will stretch Mötley Crüe's audience to new fans. I had a great time writing it, and I think our fans will love it too!”

“Like many classic horror and action films from the 80's and 90's, ‘The Retaliators' having its very own theme song is a tradition I was thrilled to see get brought back,” shares THE RETALIATORS' lead actor and producer Michael Lombardi (FX's ‘Rescue Me,' ‘The Deuce'). “Having such an epic soundtrack, filled with huge rock bands collaborating, will give audiences the nostalgic rush that is reminiscent to experiencing movies like ‘The Lost Boys,' ‘The Crow' and ‘Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors'!”

“A brutal and vivid punch to the gut, ‘The Retaliators' is a rock song birthed onto screen and is sure to be a hit with fans of music and horror alike," proclaims Hollywood News (8/30/21). THE RETALIATORS is based on the real-life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder and stars Michael Lombardi (FX's ‘Rescue Me,' ‘The Deuce'), Marc Menchaca (‘Ozark,' ‘Black Mirror') and Joseph Gatt ("Game of Thrones").

The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire's Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein renowned for their score work for Netflix's series "Stranger Things."