The Red Step Debut Album Rescheduled for February 26 Release

The Red Step's eponymous debut album is being rescheduled for February 26 because of pandemic-related delays at the pressing plant. The Red Step is a powerful pairing of The Black Heart Procession's Tobias Nathaniel with the cream of Belgrade's Garage-Rock music scene. The Red Step is being released on colored marbled vinyl with a download card, for digital download and via streaming platforms by Chicago's Pravda Records on February 26.

The Red Step's first single "Black Summer" is the perfect introduction to the group's dynamic mix of energetic garage rock, post punk gloom, and world-weary lyrics. Further singles to look out for this autumn are "Reset," a call against stasis and a primal scream for vitality, "Before the Storm," a slow burner with a bitter edge, and "For the Dead," a haunting song of resignation and regret.

Assembled in 2015 in Serbia's capital city, The Red Step is a formidable gathering of notable Belgrade music figures: keyboardist Boris Eftovski, bassist Rudolf Cibulski, and drummer Vladimir Markoski, all hailing from the longstanding Serbian garage rock band Kazna za uši. Londoner Sarah Jane Seatherton also joins The Red Step on cello, and Tobias handles vocals and guitar. In addition, Boris and Vladimir are current members of the Black Heart Procession lineup, and Vladimir has played drums with Andre Williams.

Beyond his work with The Black Heart Procession, Nathaniel has recorded with indie rock legends Blonde Redhead, and played piano on what became the "Evil Morty" theme on the hit TV show Rick and Morty. He has also played with Bauhaus bassist David J.

