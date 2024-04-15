The Red Clay Strays Sells Out British Tour and Updates Venues to Accommodate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alabama rock’n’roll sensations The Red Clay Strays are continuing their unparalleled ascent to stardom after their debut British shows sold out in just a couple of days requiring all the venues to be upgraded to cope with the clamour for tickets.

The band’s new tour dates are as follows:

Aug 18th – The Academy, DUBLIN

Aug 20th – SWG3, GLASGOW

Aug 21st – O2 Ritz, MANCHESTER

Aug 23rd – Shepherd’s Bush Empire, LONDON

Aug 24th – The Long Road Festival, LEICESTERSHIRE



Tickets for the upgraded venues available HERE.

With their incendiary chemistry on stage and eclectic rock’n’roll sound The Red Clay Strays are led by the hugely charismatic lead vocalist and guitarist Brandon Coleman. Blessed with film-star good looks and the soulful vocals of a gospel confessional, he becomes possessed on stage with the power of a Southern fire-and-brimstone preacher. So it’s no wonder that he’s capturing hearts and souls wherever the band perform.

The Red Clay Strays are completed by the captivating drummer John Hall, exceptional lead guitarist Zach Rishel, the pulsating melodies of bassist Andrew Bishop and the songwriting heart of the band, Drew Nix, on second guitar, harmonica and vocals.

Fuelled by the breakout success of their hit single ‘Wondering Why’ they are selling out major theatres and arenas across the USA in just a matter of minutes. Venues across North America are rapidly being upgraded in every city they’re playing, and the band have become one of the most-talked about and exciting acts to explode across the American music scene in recent years.

Their debut album Moment Of Truth is now being brought to a global audience with a physical release in the UK on May 3rd, via the highly respected independent label Thirty Tigers. UK fans will be able to order an exclusive limited edition transparent Root Beer colour vinyl alongside the standard Seagrass vinyl pressing on sale worldwide.

Ahead of the physical album release listen to the Moment Of Truth album on all streaming platforms here.