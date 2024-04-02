The Red Clay Strays Announce Debut UK Headline Tour For August 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hailing from the red dirt clay of Mobile, Alabama, The Red Clay Strays have spent the past year trailblazing their musical path across the USA. Their debut album Moment Of Truth has become a massive word-of-mouth success Stateside, driven by the breakout hit single ‘Wondering Why'.



‘Wondering Why' has spent the last six weeks riding high in the Top 10 of the hugely influential Triple A chart in America, where it sits alongside the likes of The Black Keys, Kings Of Leon, Maggie Rogers, Black Crowes and The Last Dinner Party. Already seasoned road warriors with headline shows, high profile support slots and major festival appearances under their belts, the track has catapulted The Red Clay Strays into a whole new level of success.



They are now selling out major theatres and arenas across the USA in just a matter of minutes, with tickets being snapped up immediately just on pre-sale availability. Venues across North America are rapidly being upgraded in every city they're playing, and the band have become one of the most-talked about and exciting acts to explode across the American music scene in recent years.



Now they are coming to the UK & Ireland for their first ever visit to these shores, playing a number of headline shows, as well as a much-anticipated set at The Long Road Festival.



The dates are:

Aug 18th – The Academy, DUBLIN

Aug 20th – Oran Mor, GLASGOW

Aug 21st – Club Academy, MANCHESTER

Aug 23rd – Lafayette, LONDON

Aug 24th – The Long Road Festival, LEICESTERSHIRE



Sign up for the Artist Pre-sale now HERE

General on-sale ticket link HERE



With their incendiary chemistry on stage and eclectic rock'n'roll sound The Red Clay Strays are led by the hugely charismatic lead vocalist and guitarist Brandon Coleman. Blessed with film-star good looks and the soulful vocals of a gospel confessional, he becomes possessed on stage with the power of a Southern fire-and-brimstone preacher. So it's no wonder that he's capturing hearts and souls wherever the band perform.



The Red Clay Strays are completed by the captivating drummer John Hall, exceptional lead guitarist Zach Rishel, the pulsating melodies of bassist Andrew Bishop and the songwriting heart of the band, Drew Nix, on second guitar, harmonica and vocals.



Signed to the highly respected independent label Thirty Tigers, the debut album Moment Of Truth is now being brought to a global audience with a physical release in the UK on May 3rd. UK fans will be able to order an exclusive limited edition transparent Root Beer colour vinyl alongside the standard Seagrass vinyl pressing on sale worldwide.



Ahead of the physical album release listen to the Moment Of Truth album on all streaming platforms here.



And in further news, following a huge amount of music industry interest, The Red Clay Strays announced this weekend that they have just signed a brand new record deal with RCA Records.